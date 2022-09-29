Europe Smart Parking Market Upcoming Innovations, Companies and Forecast 2022-2030

According to a recent market report by Report Ocean, the Europe Smart Parking Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The leading market competitors profiled in the report are: mano McGann, Inc., BMW AG (ParkNow GmbH, Parkmobile LLC), CivicSmart, Inc., Continental AG, Dongyang Menics Co., Ltd., IEM SA, IPS Group Inc., Klaus Multiparking Systems, ParkMe Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Smart Parking Limited, Swarco AG, TKH Group-Park Assist., Urbiotica, S.L. and other key market players.

The segmentation focuses on:

Based on Component

Hardware

o Pucks/Wireless Sensors

o Cameras and LPRs

o Smart Meters

o Signages

o Parking Gates

o Other Hardware

Software

o Parking Guidance System

o Analytics Solutions

Service

o Consulting Service

o Engineering Service

o Mobile App Parking Service

Based on System

Guided Parking Assist System

Smart Parking Assist System

Based on Parking Type

Off-street Parking

On-street Parking

Based on Solution

Security & Surveillance

Smart Payment Systems

Parking Reservation & Valet Parking

License Plate Recognition

By Technology

Ultrasonic Sensors

Image Sensors

Radar Sensors

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Other Technologies

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By End User

Commercial Sector

Government & Public Sector

Residential Sector

Geographically

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

