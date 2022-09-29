Europe Smart Factory Market Size, Share 2022 Detailed Insight Study
According to a recent market report by Report Ocean, the Europe Smart Factory Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2022-2030.
The market engineering method, which combines top-down and bottom-up review, was used to conduct the market research investigation. Adopting these techniques will enable the market forecast data to be driven over the forecast period, coupled with data triangulation models.
Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gmd150
Company profiling of key players is taken into consideration to increase overall market expansion when evaluating various competitive dynamics of the Research.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
ABB Ltd.
Adept Technology Inc.
ATOS SE
Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Cognex Corporation
Comau S.p.A
Daihen Corp.
Danaher Corporation
Ellison Technologies Inc.
Emerson Electric Co.
Epson Robotics
Fanuc Corp.
FLIR Systems Inc.
General Electric Co.
Genmark Automation, Inc.
Hitachi, Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc.
Johnson Controls Inc
Kawasaki Robotics Inc.
Konux Inc.
Kuka Aktiengesellschaft
Metso Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.
Nextnine Ltd
NovaTech Process Solutions LLC
Omron Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)
Pari Robotics
Rethink Robotics, Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Samsung Electronics
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
Staubli International AG
Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.
Universal Robots
Wipro Limited
Yamaha Robotics
Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
The segmentation focuses on:
Based on component
– Hardware
– Software
– Service
Based on product
Industrial 3D Printing
Sensors
Machine Vision
– Processors
– Cameras
– Software
– Enclosures
– Frame Grabbers
– Integration Services
– Lighting
– Other Machine Vision Systems
Industrial Robots
– Articulated Robots
– Cartesian/Gantry/Rectangular Arm Robots
– SCARA Robots
– Cylindrical Robots
– Delta/Parallel Robots
– Collaborative Robots
– Other Industrial Robots
Industrial Network
– RFID System
– Wireless Network
– Wired Network
Control Devices
– Servo Motors and Drives
– Relays and Switches
Based on technology
– Human-Machine Interface (HMI)
– Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
– Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
– Product Life Cycle Management (PLM)
– Plant Asset Management (PAM)
– Distributed Control System (DCS)
– Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
– Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
– Other Technologies
Based on end user
– Aerospace & Defense
– Oil & Gas
– Automotive
– Metals and Mining
– Food & Beverage
– Chemical & Petrochemical
– Semiconductors and Electronics
– Pharmaceutical
– Other End Users
Geographically,
– Germany
– UK
– France
– Spain
– Italy
– Russia
– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
The Market research report includes an in-depth examination of SWOT analysis, key persons, financial matrices, major competitors, key product landscapes, and a list of corporate tactics connected to market expansion:
The research report also contains other economic studies, including PESTEL and Porter’s force analyses, which were used to cover the total market matrix in qualitative and quantitative research carried out by subject-matter experts from the company.
Key Information Included in the Report
• The study includes a thorough examination of the present and upcoming market trends.
• The report covers the analysis of markets at the global, regional, and national levels.
• The report offers major market participants who adopt important strategic measures and ranking estimations for the leading companies.
• Historical data and current trends are used in an analysis to forecast the market’s future.
Note: The report historic years and forecast period can be customized on the request. Moreover, the scope of a published report can be modified as per the requirement, specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization
