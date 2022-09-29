Europe Smart Factory Market Size, Share 2022 Detailed Insight Study

According to a recent market report by Report Ocean, the Europe Smart Factory Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The market engineering method, which combines top-down and bottom-up review, was used to conduct the market research investigation. Adopting these techniques will enable the market forecast data to be driven over the forecast period, coupled with data triangulation models.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ABB Ltd.

Adept Technology Inc.

ATOS SE

Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cognex Corporation

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Danaher Corporation

Ellison Technologies Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

FLIR Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

Genmark Automation, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Konux Inc.

Kuka Aktiengesellschaft

Metso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Nextnine Ltd

NovaTech Process Solutions LLC

Omron Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Pari Robotics

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Wipro Limited

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The segmentation focuses on:

Based on component

– Hardware

– Software

– Service

Based on product

Industrial 3D Printing

Sensors

Machine Vision

– Processors

– Cameras

– Software

– Enclosures

– Frame Grabbers

– Integration Services

– Lighting

– Other Machine Vision Systems

Industrial Robots

– Articulated Robots

– Cartesian/Gantry/Rectangular Arm Robots

– SCARA Robots

– Cylindrical Robots

– Delta/Parallel Robots

– Collaborative Robots

– Other Industrial Robots

Industrial Network

– RFID System

– Wireless Network

– Wired Network

Control Devices

– Servo Motors and Drives

– Relays and Switches

Based on technology

– Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

– Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

– Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

– Product Life Cycle Management (PLM)

– Plant Asset Management (PAM)

– Distributed Control System (DCS)

– Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

– Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

– Other Technologies

Based on end user

– Aerospace & Defense

– Oil & Gas

– Automotive

– Metals and Mining

– Food & Beverage

– Chemical & Petrochemical

– Semiconductors and Electronics

– Pharmaceutical

– Other End Users

Geographically,

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

