Europe Shiitake Mushroom Market Industry Demand, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2029

Market Analysis and Insights : Europe Shiitake Mushroom Market

The shiitake mushroom market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 477.35 million by 2029. The high demand of the shiitake mushroom and the emerging economy is accelerating the growth of the shiitake mushroom market.

Shiitake mushroom are a type of edible fungi that are nutrient dense and have various health benefits. Shiitake is a specialty or exotic mushroom which is cultivated by two methods: log cultivation and bed cultivation among this, majority of growers prefer bed cultivation as it has shorter production time and can be done any time of the year. This mushroom type has many health benefits such as low calorie and high protein and also benefits the consumer health with boosting immunity and lowering the risk of heart diseases and cancer.

The shiitake mushroom is known to have compounds that have antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral effects on the consumers. Thus, with so many health benefits, the consumption of shiitake is increasing and hence, driving the shiitake mushroom market. The weather fluctuations and specific temperature requirement of the shiitake cultivation has been a reason for the decreased production of shiitake across region, hence, creating a major restraint in the growth of the shiitake mushroom market. The developments and growing awareness among consumers as well as manufacturers for the health benefits of the shiitake mushroom will see new and upcoming opportunities with the growth of functional food and dietary supplements in the shiitake mushroom market. In addition, shiitake mushrooms require long time commitment for any returns on any investment due to which many manufacturers hesitate in entering the shiitake mushroom market and only choose shiitake mushroom as their side business, thus, challenging the growth of the shiitake mushroom across the region.

This shiitake mushroom market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the shiitake mushroom market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Shiitake Mushroom Market Scope and Market Size

The shiitake mushroom market is segmented on the basis of the type, category, cultivation method, product type, form, packaging type, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the shiitake mushroom market is divided into wild type and cultivated type. In 2022, cultivated type segment is anticipated to dominate the shiitake mushroom market due to their convenience and economical production cost to the manufacturers.

On the basis of category, the shiitake mushroom market is divided into organic and inorganic. In 2022, inorganic segment is anticipated to dominate the shiitake mushroom market due to their convenience and economical production cost to the manufacturers.

On the basis of cultivation method, the shiitake mushroom market is divided into log cultivation and bed cultivation. In 2022, bed cultivation segment is anticipated to dominate the shiitake mushroom market due to their shorter production time and cultivation that can be done throughout the year.

On the basis of product type, the shiitake mushroom market is divided into fresh and processed. In 2022, fresh segment is anticipated to dominate the shiitake mushroom market due to their convenience and wide usage across several sectors.

On the basis of form, the shiitake mushroom market is divided into whole/flower and parts. In 2022, whole/flower segment is anticipated to dominate the shiitake mushroom market as lot of manufacturers provide these products, thus are easily available in the market.

On the basis of packaging type, the shiitake mushroom market is divided into canned, plastic bags, tray and others. In 2022, plastic bags segment is anticipated to dominate the shiitake mushroom market due to the growing demand for convenient food in small and practical packaging.

On the basis of end user, the shiitake mushroom market is divided into food service providers, household and others. In 2022, household segment is anticipated to dominate the shiitake mushroom market due to growing awareness of consumers for various health benefits of shiitake mushrooms.

On the basis of distribution channel, the shiitake mushroom market is divided into store based retailer and online based retailer. In 2022, store based retailer segment will dominate the shiitake mushroom market for their vast spread network and their easy availability in every corner of the country.

