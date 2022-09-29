Europe PET Bottle Market Size In 2022 : Top Countries Data, Share, Industry Analysis by Top Manufactures, Future Development Status, Growth Insights and Forecasts to 2030

The Europe PET Bottle market held a market value of USD 8,835.4 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 10,630.9 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.7% during the projected period. The market experienced a volume of about 136.4 billion units.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global EUROPE PET BOTTLE market, with particular attention paid to its key players and their business strategies, geographic development, market segmentation, competitive environment, production, pricing, and cost structure.

The report studies each area of the essential components of the global market. It also covers the driving forces, constraints, trends, and opportunities of the market.

The report’s qualitative and quantitative analysis will assist businesses in conducting extensive research on the global market. It also highlights the SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s five strengths in the worldwide market.

The major companies in the global EUROPE PET BOTTLE market are examined in terms of their market shares, most recent innovations, new product introductions, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the markets they target.

The leading players in the market are:

Key players operating in the Europe PET Bottle market include Alpack Plastics, Alpha Packaging, Amcor Limited, BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG, Berry Global, Inc, CarbonLITE Industries, Clear Path Recycling, Constar Internationals, Inc., Container Corporation of Canada, Cospack America Corporation, Graham Packaging Company Inc., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Krones Ag, Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd., PFR Nord GmbH, Phoenix Technologies, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., PolyQuest, Resilux NV, Rexam, Inc., Schoeller Group, and UltrePET, LLC, among others.

The research explores the products and applications through a thorough analysis of their product portfolios. Additionally, it offers helpful advice for both established and emerging market participants.

The global market is extremely fragmented, and the major players have employed a variety of techniques to enhance their market share, including new product releases, expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others.

The market shares of the international markets in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are included in the research.

The segmentation of the worldwide market is the main focus. Cross-segment growth enables precise estimates and forecasts of sales in terms of volume and value for the years 2022–2030.

The global market segmentation focuses on

By Form,

Amorphous PET

Crystalline PET

The amorphous PET segment is expected be the fastest growing volume segment with a CAGR of 2.5% owing to its increasing usage in packaging of beverages and food items. Also, this type of PET offers high stiffness and strength, hence boosting the market growth.

By Color,

Colored

Transparent

The colored segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 58% owing to its increasing demand in the cosmetic industry. The transparent segment is also expected to grow significantly owing to its high usage in the bottled water industry.

By Resin Type,

Virgin

Recycled

The recycled segment is estimated to cross a market volume of around 46 billion units by 2025 owing to growing adoption of recyclable bottles in across various industries due to high demand for sustainable materials.

By Technology,

Extrusion Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Stretch Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Others

The extrusion blow molding segment is expected to hold the largest market share. This is because the technology is increasingly adopted as it is easy to use. The stretch blow molding segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to its rising demand for production of bottled water and juices.

By Capacity (Volume),

Up to 500 ml

500 ml to 1000 ml

1000 ml to 2000 ml

More than 2000 ml

The up to 500 ml segment is estimated to surpass a market volume of 31.2 billion units by 2026 owing to its high demand in the personal care and beverages industry. The more than 2000 ml segment is expected to witness a market volume CAGR of about 2.1%.

By Application,

Beverages

o Packaged Water

o Carbonated Soft Drinks

o Food Bottles & Jars

o Non-Food Bottles & Jars

o Fruit Juice

o Beer

o Others

Personal Care

o Body Lotions

o Body Fragrance

o Others

Consumer Goods

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The beverages segment is expected to account for the largest market share of around 70% owing to high demand for PET bottles in packaged water and juice industry. Within this segment, the packaged water segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.3%. Within the personal care segment, the body fragrance segment is anticipated to surpass a market volume size of around 1.4 billion units by 2027.

By Distribution Channel,

Business to Business

Retail

o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Online

o Others

The business to business segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. The retail segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate. The online and convenience stores segment is estimated to witness significant growth rates during the forecast period.

Key Factors Studied in the Report are:

This section includes output and production value predictions for both the worldwide industry and important regional markets.

This section includes projections for global and regional markets for consumption and consumption value.

It performs a thorough analysis of the worldwide market’s consumers, distributors, sales channels, and value chains.

