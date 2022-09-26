Europe Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market to Exceed Valuation of USD 15.50 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR Value of 5.95%

Europe Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market business report provides accurate market research that aids identify business areas that are performing well, those that need more attention, and also those that business should perhaps give up. If business has got their pulse on what customer is thinking, they can create products that solve their issues, reach out to them when they are most ready to listen, and help them become loyal ambassadors. The universal Europe Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market report makes it possible, to follow what customers are talking about, listening to them, and then delivering on their needs with its timely customer-centered market research

Europe ophthalmology drugs and devices market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.95% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, and is estimated to reach the value of USD 15.50 billion by 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on Europe ophthalmology drugs and devices market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in healthcare sector globally is escalating the growth of Europe ophthalmology drugs and devices market.

Ophthalmology drug and device generally consist of all the products that are widely used by ophthalmologists to diagnose, treat, and care for the eyes.

The increase in the in prevalence of various eye disorders across the region acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of ophthalmology drugs and devices market. The rise in focus on Research and Development to develop innovative treatments among manufacturers, and change in geographical trends and demographics accelerate the market growth. The increase in government and non-government initiatives for various eye diseases including glaucoma, and rise in prevalence of obesity and diabetes resulting in rise of ophthalmic disorders further influence the market. Additionally, technological advancements, surge in healthcare expenditure, increase in demand for more precision therapies and aging population to propel the need for ophthalmology drugs and devices positively affects the ophthalmology drugs and devices market. Furthermore, increase in demand for intraocular lenses and phacoemulsification devices extend profitable opportunity to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Europe Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market Scope and Market Size

The ophthalmology drugs and devices market is segmented on the basis of products, indication and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of products, the ophthalmology drugs and devices market is segmented into diagnostic and monitoring devices, surgical devices, vision care and drugs. Diagnostic and monitoring devices are further segmented into optical coherence tomographers (OCT), ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems, fundus cameras, ophthalmoscope, retinoscopes, wavefront aberrometer , corneal topographer , autorefractors/phoropters, pachymeters, keratometers, specular microscopes, biometers, visual field analysers/perimeter, tonometers, slit lamps, optotype projectors and dioptometers. Surgical devices are further segmented into intraocular lens (IOL), ophthalmic viscoelastic devices (OVD), phacoemulsification devices, glaucoma drainage devices (GDD), stents and implants, glaucoma lasers, glaucoma systems, excimer laser, yag laser, microkeratome, femtosecond laser, vitrectomy machines, photocoagulation lasers and illumination devices. Vision care is further segmented into contact lenses and spectacles. Drugs are further segmented into dry eye drugs, retinal disorders drugs, ophthalmic anti-allergy/inflammatory/infective drugs and anti-glaucoma drugs.

On the basis of indication, the ophthalmology drugs and devices market is segmented into glaucoma, retinal disorders, dry eye, and allergy/inflammation/conjunctivitis.

On the basis of end use, the ophthalmology drugs and devices market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and others.

Europe Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market Country Level Analysis

The ophthalmology drugs and devices market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, products, indication and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Europe ophthalmology drugs and devices market report are Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Austria, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Ireland, Poland and Rest of Europe.

Germany dominates the Europe ophthalmology drugs and devices market due to the technological advancements in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Europe ophthalmology drugs and devices market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for Europe ophthalmology drugs and devices market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the Europe ophthalmology drugs and devices market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.

Competitive Landscape and Europe Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market Share Analysis

The ophthalmology drugs and devices market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to ophthalmology drugs and devices market.

Some of the major players operating in the ophthalmology drugs and devices market report are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Alcon, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss AG, Ellex, HOYA Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., NIDEK CO., LTD, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, TOPCON CORPORATION, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Allergan, EssilorLuxottica, IRIDEX Corporation and Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., among others.

Customization Available: Europe Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customized to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analyzed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Fact book) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

