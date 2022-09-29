Europe Medical Device Market Trends, Demand, Business Opportunities and Emerging Technologies

The Report Ocean’s Europe Medical Device Market Research Report provides a competitive landscape, trends, facts data, and unique key market statistics. Various growth drivers are driving the Europe Medical Device Market , and the market study also considers a number of other aspects to forecast the market.

• Market driving trends

• Technological developments

• Consumer spending dynamics and trends

• Challenges and restraints to be faced

• Consumer preferences

• Predicted opportunities

• Government regulations

• Other developments, e.g., Infrastructural

Key Players: 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Covidien plc, Cryolife Inc., Danaher, Depuy Synthes, Endologix, Inc., Essilor International SA, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA, GE Healthcare, Getinge Ab, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Inc., Novartis AG, Olympus Corp., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Smith & Nephew PLC, Smiths Medical, St. Jude Medical Inc., Stryker Corp., Terumo Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Zimmer Holdings Inc.

Market Overview & Summary Market Dynamics

Market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges were among the market dynamics subheads that were included for analysis, along with market share analysis, PORTER’S analysis, PESTEL analysis, and value-chain analysis.

Segments covered in the Market report are:

Based on Category

– Diagnostic Devices

o Electrodiagnostic Devices (further segmented into Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Electrocardiographs, Scintigraphic Apparatus, Other Electrodiagnostic Devices)

o Radiation Devices (further segmented into CT Scanners; Other Medical X-ray Apparatus; A, B, C Ray Apparatus)

o Imaging Parts & Accessories (further segmented into Contrast Media, X-ray Tubes, Medical X-ray Film, Other Imaging Parts & Accessories)

– Consumables

o Syringes, Needles & Catheters (further segmented into Syringes (with/without needles), Tubular Metal Needles/Needles for Sutures, Others)

o Bandages & Dressings (further segmented into Adhesive Medical Dressings and Non-adhesive Medical Dressings)

o Suturing Materials

o Other Consumables (further segmented into Surgical Gloves, Ostomy Products, Blood-Grouping Reagents, First-aid Boxes & Kits)

– Patient Aids

o Portable Aids (further segmented into Hearing Aids, Pacemakers, Other Portable Aids)

o Therapeutic Applications (further segmented into Therapeutic Respiration Devices and Mechano-Therapy Devices)

– Orthopaedics and Prosthetics

o Fixation Devices

o Artificial Joints

o Other Artificial Body Parts

– Dental Products

o Dental Instrument & Supplies (further segmented into Dental Instruments, Dental Cements, Teeth & Other Fittings)

o Dental Capital Equipment (further segmented into Dental Drills, Dental Chairs, Dental X-ray)

– Other Medical Device Categories

o Ophthalmic Instruments

o Hospital Furniture

o Wheelchairs

o Medical & Surgical Sterilisers

o Ultra-violet or Infra-red Ray Apparatus

o Other Instruments & Appliances

Based on Application

– Diagnostic Imaging Devices

– In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs)

– Cardiology

– Orthopedics

– Ophthalmics

– Respiratory

– Urology & Gynecology

– General and Plastic Surgery

– Endoscopy

– Dental

– Diabetic Care

– Wound Management

– Nephrology

– General Hospital and Healthcare

– Ear, Nose and Throat

– Neurology

– Roboics Navigation

– Other Applications

Based on End User

– Hospitals & Surgical Centers

– Clinics

– Household

– Other End Users

Geographically

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland

