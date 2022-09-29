Europe Material Handling Robotics Market Dynamics, Segments and Trends in the 2022-2030

According to a recent market report by Report Ocean, the Europe Material Handling Robotics Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The market engineering method, which combines top-down and bottom-up review, was used to conduct the market research investigation. Adopting these techniques will enable the market forecast data to be driven over the forecast period, coupled with data triangulation models.

Company profiling of key players is taken into consideration to increase overall market expansion when evaluating various competitive dynamics of the Research.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Estun Automation

Fanuc Corp.

Hyundai Robotics

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Reis Robotics

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

SIASUN Robot & Automation Co., Ltd.

Staubli International AG

STEP Electric Corporation

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Based on offering

– Hardware

– Software

– Service & Support

Based on robot type

– Articulated Robots

– Cartesian Robots

– SCARA Robots

– Parallel Robots

– Collaborative Robots

– Other Robot Types

Based on Product Payload

– Low Payload (< 10 kg)

– Medium Payload (10-100 kg)

– High Payload (>100 kg)

Based on application

– Pick & Place

– Palletizing & De-palletizing

– Packing & Packaging

– Part Transfer

– Machine Tending

– Other Applications

Based on industry vertical

– Automotive Industry

– Chemical, Rubber & Plastics

– Electrical & Electronics

– Machinery & Metal

– Food & Beverage

– Other Industry Verticals

Geographically

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

The Market research report includes an in-depth examination of SWOT analysis, key persons, financial matrices, major competitors, key product landscapes, and a list of corporate tactics connected to market expansion:

The research report also contains other economic studies, including PESTEL and Porter’s force analyses, which were used to cover the total market matrix in qualitative and quantitative research carried out by subject-matter experts from the company.

Key Information Included in the Report

• The study includes a thorough examination of the present and upcoming market trends.

• The report covers the analysis of markets at the global, regional, and national levels.

• The report offers major market participants who adopt important strategic measures and ranking estimations for the leading companies.

• Historical data and current trends are used in an analysis to forecast the market’s future.

