Europe Healthcare Exoskeletons Market Industry Refocusing On The Market Fundamentals And Forecast Analysis 2022-2030

• Market driving trends

• Technological developments

• Consumer spending dynamics and trends

• Challenges and restraints to be faced

• Consumer preferences

• Predicted opportunities

• Government regulations

• Other developments, e.g., Infrastructural

Key Players:

3D Robotics Inc

Advanced Construction Robotics

AeroVironment, Inc.

Aibotix GmbH

Apis Cor

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Brokk AB

Conjet AB

Construction Robotics, LLC

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI)

Eagle UAV Services

Ekso Bionics

Fastbrick Robotics Limited

Fujita Corporation

Husqvarna Group

Komatsu Limited

Lifco AB

MX3D

nLink Construction Robotics

Sarcos Corporation

senseFly/Parrot

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Yingchuang Building Technique Co.

S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

Based on application

Rehabilitation

Mobility Aid

Other Applications

On basis of mobility type

Mobile Exoskeletons

Stationary Exoskeletons

Tethered Exoskeletons

On basis of product function

Upper Body Exoskeletons

Lower Body Exoskeletons

On basis of power technology

Active Exoskeletons (by power type, this section is further classified into Electric Actuator, Pneumatic Actuator, Hydraulic Actuator, Fuel Cell, and Others)

Passive Exoskeletons

Geographically

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

