Europe Extended Reality (XR) Market Competitive Landscape Based on Product design

Key Companies: Acer Inc., Augmedix, Aurasma, Blippar.com Limited, Catchoom, DAQR, Dell Technologies Inc., EON. Reality Inc., Facebook, Google, HP Development Company LP, HTC Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MAGIC LEAP, INC., Medical Realities, Metaio, Microsoft, Niantic, Inc., Nintendo Co., Ltd., Psious, Samsung, Seiko Epson, Sony, Total Immersion, Vuzix Corporation, Wikitude GMBH, Zappar

The segmentation focuses on:

Based on technology

– Augmented Reality (AR)

o Marker-based Augmented Reality (further segmented into Passive Marker and Active Marker)

o Markerless Augmented Reality (further segmented into Model based Tracking and Image based Processing)

– Virtual Reality (VR)

o Nonimmersive Technology

o Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technology

– Mixed Reality (MR)

Based on component

– Hardware

o Sensors

o Semiconductor Component

o Displays and Projectors

o Position Trackers

o Cameras

o Others

– Software

o Software Developer Kits

o Cloud Services

– Content Creation

Based on device type

– Augmented Reality Devices

o Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

o Head-Up Display (HUD)

o Handheld Device

– Virtual Reality Devices

o Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

o Gesture-Tracking Device

o Projector & Display Wall

– Mixed Reality Devices

o Wireless Head Mounted Display

o Wired Head Mounted Display

Based on industry vertical

– Gaming

– Entertainment & Media

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Education

– Manufacturing

– Retail

– Others

Based on end-user

– Consumer

– Enterprise (further split into Large Enterprises and Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises)

Geographically

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Russia

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

