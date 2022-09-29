Europe Drug Discovery Market: Key Tactics by Companies to Consolidate Presence
According to a recent market report by Report Ocean, the Europe Drug Discovery Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2022-2030.
The market engineering method, which combines top-down and bottom-up review, was used to conduct the market research investigation. Adopting these techniques will enable the market forecast data to be driven over the forecast period, coupled with data triangulation models.
Key Companies: Abbott Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Astrazeneca plc, Bayer AG, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Shimadzu Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Based on Drug Type
Small Molecule Drugs
Biologic Drugs
Based on Service
Medicinal Chemical Services
Biological Services
Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Services
Other Pharmaceutical Services
Based on Process,
Target Selection
Target Validation
Hit-To-Lead Identification
Lead Optimization
Candidate Validation
Based on Technology
High Throughput Screening
Combinatorial Chemistry
Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacogenetics
Nanotechnology
Bioanalytical Instruments
Biochips
Bioinformatics
Other Technologies
Based on Therapeutic Area
Oncology
Neurology
Infectious and Immune System Diseases
Digestive System Diseases
Cardiovascular Diseases
Diabetes
Respiratory Disease
Other Therapeutic Areas
Based on End User
Pharmaceutical Companies
Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Research Institutes
Other End Users
Geographically
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
