Europe Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period

Dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 667.43 million by 2027. Growing medical tourism for dental procedures and rising number of dentists are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Dental membrane and bone graft substitute market comprises features such as strategic initiatives by market players which will impact in launching new product by the manufacturers into the market which enhance its demand as well as increasing demand for dental implants has enhanced the demand of dental membrane and bone graft substitute.

Major players covered in the report are Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Matricel GmbH, LifeNet Health, Institut Straumann AG, Geistlich Pharma AG, Implantdirect (an Envista subsidiary), Nobel Biocare Services AG (a Danaher subsidiary), BioHorizons , OSTEOGENICS BIOMEDICAL, Bioteck SpA, B&B Dental Implant Company, Biomatlante among other national players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The dental membrane and bone graft substitute market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market Scope and Market Size

Dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is segmented on the basis of product type, materials, procedure type and end user. The growth among segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into bone graft substitute and dental membrane. In 2020, bone graft substitute segment is expected to dominate the market as most of the market players are engaged in manufacturing and distribution of dental bone graft substitutes. Along with this, the demand of dental implantation is increasing.

On the basis of materials, the market is segmented into collagen, human cells source, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), hydrogel, hydroxyapatite (HA), tricalcium phosphate (TCP), and others. In 2020, human cells source segment is expected to dominate the market as autografts made up of human cells source offers less graft rejection and ethical issue also not arises with such grafting materials.

On the basis of procedure type, the market is segmented into socket preservation, implant bone regeneration, periodontal defect regeneration, ridge augmentation, sinus lift/ sinus augmentation, and others. In 2020, socket preservation segment is expected to dominate the market due to increasing causes of single tooth loss.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into dental clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical center, and others. In 2020, dental clinics segment is expected to dominate the market due to increasing prevalence of periodontal disease and presence of wide number of dental clinics.

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market Country Level Analysis

The dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, product type, materials, procedure type and end user as referenced above. The countries covered in the Europe dental membrane and bone graft substitute market report are Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, and Rest of Europe. Germany dominates the European region for dental membrane and bone graft substitute because Germany is investing heavily in research and development to provide better care for patients. In addition, the main leading manufacturers are present in Germany, which means that Germany has the largest share of the European market.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as sales, FDA approvals, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of Europe branded and generic drug manufacturers and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

