Europe Cannabis Market 2022 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Price, Future Analysis to 2029 Europe Cannabis Market, By Type (Hemp, Marijuana and Synthetic Cannabis), Product Type (Full-Spectrum Cannabis, Broad-Spectrum Cannabis and Cannabis Isolates Cannabis Products), Component (THC-Dominant, CBD-Dominant and Balanced THC & CBD), Category (Organic and Inorganic), Strain (Indica, Sativa, Hybrid and Others), Application (Cannabis Concentrate, Cannabis Vape Juice, Cannabis Capsules, Cannabis Flower, Cannabis Oils, Cannabis Tinctures, Cannabis Topicals, Cannabis Edibles, Cannabis Medicinal Products and Others), Usage Type (Recreational and Medicinal) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

” The sensible Europe Cannabis Market file has all the important points about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key improvement areas, aggressive evaluation and lookup methodology. This enterprise evaluation record gives incredible rationalization about the strategic profiling of the key gamers in the market, comprehensively inspecting their core competencies, and their techniques such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions which are essential for the companies to take higher steps to enhance their techniques and thereby efficiently retail items and services. According to an all-inclusive Europe Cannabis Market lookup report, new highs will take region in the market in 2022 – 2029.

Europe Cannabis Market evaluation document affords thorough description, aggressive scenario, huge product portfolio of key carriers and commercial enterprise approach adopted through opponents alongside with their SWOT evaluation and porter’s 5 pressure analysis. Businesses can assertively use the data, statistics, research, and insights about the market protected in this file to make choices about enterprise techniques and to attain most return on funding (ROI). To bestow customers with the most extraordinary results, this market lookup document has been generated via the use of built-in processes and brand new technology. A high-ranking Europe Cannabis Market report doubtlessly provides considerable insights and enterprise options that will lend a hand to win the competition.

Get the PDF Sample Copy (Including FULL TOC, Graphs and Tables) of this report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=europe-cannabis-market&SR

Europe Cannabis Market Analysis and Insights

Some of the driving factors propelling the market growth are growing millennial population across the globe which is more fascinated with cannabis, rising awareness regarding health benefits of cannabis, rise in incidence of diseases that require the use of cannabis, legalization of cannabis, increased usage of cannabis in cosmetic products, and increasing health expenditure has accelerated the demand for cannabis in Europe.

The cannabis market is growing in the forecast year due to several reasons such as the rising players in the market and the availability of advanced products. Along with this, manufacturers are engaged in R&D activity for launching novel products in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the Europe cannabis market will grow at a CAGR of 43.10% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022 – 2029 Historic Year 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Tons, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Type (Hemp, Marijuana and Synthetic Cannabis), Product Type (Full-Spectrum Cannabis, Broad-Spectrum Cannabis and Cannabis Isolates Cannabis Products), Component (THC-Dominant, CBD-Dominant and Balanced THC & CBD), Category (Organic and Inorganic), Strain (Indica, Sativa, Hybrid and Others), Application (Cannabis Concentrate, Cannabis Vape Juice, Cannabis Capsules, Cannabis Flower, Cannabis Oils, Cannabis Tinctures, Cannabis Topicals, Cannabis Edibles, Cannabis Medicinal Products and Others), Usage Type (Recreational and Medicinal) Countries Covered Germany, U.K., Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Russia, Spain, Belgium, Turkey and Rest of Europe Market Players Covered Aurora Cannabis Inc., CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION, The Cronos Group, Aphria Inc., Tilray, Cannabis Science Inc., SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Inc., IMCI Pharmaceuticals, Peace Natural Projects inc, BOL Pharma, PharmaHemp, Kiehl’s, Endoca, Althea Company Pty Ltd. and IDT Australia among others

Market Definition

Cannabis is defined as dried leaves and flowering tops of Cannabis indica or Cannabis sativa plants that are consumed or smoked for its therapeutic or psychotropic effects. Cannabis (Cannabis sativa) is a herbal drug. It contains chemicals called cannabinoids, including delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). Cannabinoids, which are active compounds in cannabis, have drug-like effects on all systems of the body, including the immunological and central neurological systems continued usage of which may result in psychological dependence. Cannabis may be used to alleviate cancer symptoms and cancer treatment side effects that include pain, nausea, cachexia (loss of body weight and muscle mass), and other chronic illnesses. Applications of cannabis are widely used in food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, textile, chemical industries, and various other industries.

Europe Cannabis Market Dynamics

Drivers

Legalization of medical and recreational use of cannabis

Cannabis is available in the form of tablets and topical solutions for use in medical treatments of chronic pain, cancer and others whereas it is available in the form of buds and tinctures or even in small leaves form which is smoked along with tobacco for recreational purposes.

Buying cannabis is not legal in most countries since it has properties that can make a person hallucinate ultimately resulting in a criminal offense as per any constitutional law. But its strong medicinal properties especially in the treatment of cancer encouraged the government of the countries to legalize its use for the well-being of its country’s population. Steps were taken by the government of Canada to legalize the use of cannabis both for medical as well as recreational purposes after Uruguay legalized it for the first time officially.

According to the National Institute of Cannabis Investors, 33 states have legalized cannabis for medical purposes and 11 states have legalized the plant’s recreational use. It is only a matter of time before more states follow suit and legalize cannabis to treat medical patients in their states, attract out-of-state tourists and stimulate their economies. Two states that legalized medical marijuana in 2020 were Nebraska and Mississippi. Thus, the legalization of cannabis in medical and recreation applications is driving market growth.

Medical advantages of cannabis

Cannabis, commonly termed marijuana, belongs to the family of cannabis plants. It can be of two types namely- Cannabis sativa and Cannabis indica. It comprises Tetrahydrocarbon (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) contents in it. CBD helps to decide the medical use and benefits of cannabis as it possesses pain-relieving properties whereas THC is the psychoactive compound that determines the level of intoxication in a person after smoking raw cannabis.

Cannabis may also be present in food as additives, oils, or in the form of softgel capsules. CBD is generally used for medical purposes due to its non-psychotic effects and low toxicity levels, whereas, THC is used for reducing the side effects of pain in AIDS and cancer treatment. Many countries are legalizing cannabis use due to its medical properties.

Thus, the medical advantages of cannabis and its use by many researchers in the development of new medicines are driving the market growth.

Opportunities

Standardization in cultivation practices

The cannabis industry is taking giant steps toward standardized cultivation practices for growing cannabis. The industry representatives and experts are highly convinced by the growth of the market and are working as a team on R&D of cannabis-based medical products to raise the shares at a more valuable rate. Medical marijuana alone is assumed to be worth billions of dollars in the global market and its standardized growing practices can lead the market at a very high rate.

Presently, the new lighting technology, that is, the modern indoor cultivation technology of cannabis and cell culture technology, that is, the usage of small cannabis plants for the production of hundreds of identical clones are in boom in the cultivation market of cannabis. There are many innovations in the cannabis industry every day, from HVAC systems adjustments to sensor data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

Thus, standardization in cannabis cultivation will lead to fewer amounts of defective growing practices and is a great opportunity for market growth.

Innovation in variety of sativa products

The global cannabis business is showing tremendous explosive growth into a highly lucrative sector due to the growing technological innovations. Medical cannabis is the highest growing segment in the Europe cannabis market and is being supplied to patients via clinically prescribed cannabinoids orally. Vaporizer pens are one of the most used developed technologies which help a patient to inhale a controlled cannabis dose and are being used due to their low intoxication levels than smoking. Cannabis is available in the form of oil extracts packed in capsules and is consumed either directly or in vape pens by the patients. Epidiolex, a pharmaceutical CBD oil that can be used to treat some rare forms of epilepsy, recently received a unanimous recommendation for approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) federal advisory committee. Epilepsy is the condition that appears to receive the most consistent support for use of cannabis oil, even at the federal level.

For instance,

In July 2022, Cann Global launched its natural CBD and hemp skincare brand Fuss Pot in France. Fuss Pot is divided into two different skincare ranges: a hemp-based line and a CBD- based line.

In August 2022, Green Monke partnered with the brand Cookies to create and introduce cannabis-infused beverages sold at Cookies retail locations. The collaboration will later expand into Europe.

Thus, such innovative varieties of sativa products with a wide variety of applications in many industries tend to be a great opportunity for the market globally.

Visit full Study Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-cannabis-market?SR

Global Europe Cannabis Market Report includes Detailed TOC points:

1 Introduction

2 Europe Cannabis Market Segmentation

1 Europe Cannabis Market Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 DBMR Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

1 Drivers

…..

3.3 Opportunities

3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players

….

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Europe Cannabis Market, By Type

8 Global Europe Cannabis Market, by disease type

9 Global , By Deployment

10 Global Europe Cannabis Market, By End User

11 Global Europe Cannabis Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Europe Cannabis Market, By Geography

13 Global Europe Cannabis Market, Company Landscape

1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

Continued…!!!

Complete Report Details with Facts and Figures along respective Images and Graphs (TOC) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=europe-cannabis-market&SR

Top Trending Reports:

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hazardous-disposal-bag-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-vitamin-d-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mineral-cosmetics-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-keratin-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mopp-packaging-film-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sesame-seeds-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-non-uv-dicing-tape-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cake-box-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-iv-infusion-bottle-seals-and-caps-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-compostable-foodservice-packaging-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-electric-facial-cleaners-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sealant-web-film-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-industrial-bulk-chemical-packaging-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-craft-spirits-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-smart-labels-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-paint-can-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-labeling-equipment-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-oat-flour-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-form-fill-seal-ffs-films-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-brown-sugar-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-fruit-and-herbal-tea-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-oat-bran-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-spices-and-seasonings-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email – corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

“