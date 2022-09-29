Europe Biosurgery Market Expected to Expand More than Three-Fold through 2030
Key Players: B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard), Betatech Medical, CryoLife Inc., CSL Limited, Hemostasis LLC, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Stryker Corporation
The segmentation focuses on:
Based on Product
Hemostatic Agents
Bone-graft Substitutes
o Synthetic Graft Extender
o Demineralized Bone Matrix
o Bone Morphogenetic Proteins
o Cell-Based Matrices
Surgical Sealants and Adhesives
o Natural Surgical Sealing Agents
o Synthetic Surgical Sealing Agents
Soft-tissue Attachments
o Natural & Biological Mesh/Patch
o Synthetic Mesh/Patch
Adhesion Barriers
o Natural Adhesion Barriers
o Synthetic Adhesion Barriers
Staple Line Reinforcement
Based on Source Type
Natural/Biological Products
Synthetic Products
Based on Application
Orthopedic Surgery
General Surgery
Neurological Surgery
Cardiovascular Surgery
Gynecological Surgery
Other Applications
Geographically
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
