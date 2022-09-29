Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market Analysis, Future Opportunity, Current Challenges, Regional Outlook and Growth Forecast to 2030

The Report Ocean’s Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market Research Report provides a competitive landscape, trends, facts data, and unique key market statistics. Various growth drivers are driving the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market, and the market study also considers a number of other aspects to forecast the market.

• Market driving trends

• Technological developments

• Consumer spending dynamics and trends

• Challenges and restraints to be faced

• Consumer preferences

• Predicted opportunities

• Government regulations

• Other developments, e.g., Infrastructural

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

A&B Software

Active Silicon Ltd

Adimec Advanced Image Systems B.V

Aicon 3D Systems

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Basler AG

Baumer Optronic GmbH

Canon USA Inc

Cognex Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A

Epic Systems Inc

IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh

ISRA Vision AG

Keyence Corporation

LMI Technologies

MVTec Software GmbH

National Instruments

Omron Corporation

Sick AG

Stemmer Imaging

Tordivel AS

XIMEA GmbH

Based on component

Hardware

Lighting System

– Optical System/Cameras and Lens

– Vision Processing System

– Frame Grabber

– Sensors

– Communication System

Software

– Traditional

– Deep Learning

Service

Based on technology

– 2D Machine Vision

– 3D Machine Vision

Based on system type

– PC-based Machine Vision

– Smart Camera-Based Machine Vision

Based on application

– Robotic Guidance and Automation

– Quality Assurance & Inspection

– Positioning & Guidance

– Measurement

– Mapping

– Identification

– Security & Surveillance

– Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)

– Other Applications

Based on industry vertical

– Automotive

– Consumer Electronics

– Food and Beverage

– Electronics and Semiconductor

– Medical and Pharmaceuticals

– Logistics

– Other Verticals

Geographically

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

