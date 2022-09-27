Ethylene Dichloride Market Anticipated to Expand at 5.24% CAGR During Forecast Period

The market research report is an absolute overview of the market that covers various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the established vendor landscape. This market report encompasses vital aspects of the market that include but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the market. A report brings into light key industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume that assist this industry to speculate strategies to enhance return on investment (ROI).

The ethylene dichloride market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.24% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on ethylene dichloride market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increase in the number of research activities globally is escalating the growth of ethylene dichloride market.

The chemical compound 1, 2-dichloroethane, also called as ethylene dichloride refers to a sweet odor and colorless liquid manufactured by chemical reaction of ethylene with chloride. The liquid is also known as EDC which is a chlorinated hydrocarbon liquid and it is highly used in industries such as textile, adhesives, construction, medical, and automotive among others.

The rise in demand for the product from the construction sector across the globe, acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of ethylene dichloride market. The growth of PVC industry and its usage in construction, and electrical industries because of its lightweight and versatile nature, and increase in the utilization of ethylene dichloride in industries such as transport, packaging, healthcare, and apparel owning to its high melting point and vapor pressure accelerate the market growth. The use of the product as a solvent for cleaning purposes and various extraction in metal, textile and adhesive industry and organic synthesis industry due to its high solubility and increase in concerns for maintaining household products and industrial uses such as degreasing machines and other industrial tools further influence the market. Additionally, rapid urbanization and industrialization, growing number of research and development activities and rise in investment in research projects positively affects the ethylene dichloride market. Furthermore, research activities for enhancement of the product extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Competitive Landscape and Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Analysis

The ethylene dichloride market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to ethylene dichloride market.

The major players covered in the ethylene dichloride market reports are Dow, Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Limited, Olin Corporation, Asahimas Chemical Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Westlake Chemical Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Shijiazhuang City Horizon Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, TechnipFMC plc, NRC GROUP ASA, FAR Chemical, SABIC, Vynova Group, Süd-Chemie India Pvt Ltd, GALAXY CHEMICALS, Sunland Chemical, and QUIMSER, S.A., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

On the other hand, presence of government’s strict rule and regulations on the consumption of ethylene dichloride is expected to obstruct the market growth. The concerns regarding toxic nature of the product is projected to challenge the ethylene dichloride market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

This ethylene dichloride market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on ethylene dichloride market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Ethylene Dichloride Market Scope and Market Size

The ethylene dichloride market is segmented on the basis of application and end user industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of application, the ethylene dichloride market is segmented into agricultural chemicals, chemical intermediate, chemical solvents, VCM/PVC raw materials production, ethylene amines, trichloroethylene(TCE), perchloroethylene (tetrachloroethylene), hexachlorophene, and others.

On the basis of end user industry, the ethylene dichloride market is segmented into automotive, medical, construction, furniture, packaging, and others.



The Geographical assessment of the Ethylene Dichloride market is:

North America (United States, Canada, North American countries and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy),

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and Korea, Asian nation, India and Southeast Asia),

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Republic of Colombia, etc.),

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabian Peninsula, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The new study report gives a systematic and descriptive approach to the global Ethylene Dichloride market. It constructs industry dynamics, the overall extent of growth in distinct segments, regions as well as various other parameters that have been immensely effective in enlarging the industry size and value. Therefore, this document aimed at delivering a clear perspective of all possible conditions and structures in the global Ethylene Dichloride market.

