Ethylene Bis Stearamide Market Size by Trends, Business Strategies, Developing Technologies and Forecast by 2029

Ethylene Bis Stearamide Market was valued at USD 1260.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1861.59 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario. Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the increase in production of plastic-based products in countries such as China and India within the region.

Ethylene bis stearamide (PFPE) is a low-molecular-weight fluorinated synthetic fluid. Ethylene bis stearamide is non-toxic and non-flammable in its natural state. It is utilized in severe temperatures ranging from 80°C to 200°C. PFPE’s molecular structure might be linear, branched, or both, depending on the application. Temperature resistance, lubricity, wear resistance, and fluid volatility are all provided by PFPE.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Ethylene Bis Stearamide Market Includes:

Croda International plc (U.K.), BassTech International (U.S.), DEUREX AG (Germany), Tarak Chemicals Limited (India), GreenTech Plastics ltd (Ireland), Sinwon Chemical Co, Ltd., (South Korea), KLK OLEO (Malaysia) , PMC Biogenix Inc., (U.S.), Kao Corporation (U.S.), Guangzhou Cardlo Biochemical technology Co., Ltd. (China), Valtris Specialty Chemicals (U.S.), Shandong Chuangying (China), Akrochem Corporation (U.S.), Lonza (Switzerland), Höganäs AB (Sweden), KLK OLEO (Malaysia), Acme-Hardesty (U.S.) among others

This Ethylene Bis Stearamide market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the Ethylene Bis Stearamide market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Ethylene Bis Stearamide Market Scope and Market Size

The ethylene bis stearamide market is segmented on the basis of form and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Form

Beads

Powder

Fine Powder

Application

Plastic Manufacturing

Inks and Coatings

Adhesives and Tapes

Rubber Manufacturing

Asphalts and Potting Compounds

Powder Metallurgy

Others

COVID-19 Impact on Ethylene Bis Stearamide Market

The recent outbreak of coronavirus had a negative impact on the ethylene bis stearamide market. Due to manpower shortages and disruptions in raw material delivery, these enterprises’ manufacturing activities have been reduced to 40-60% capacity. Chemical production fell by 2.4 percent globally in February 2020, with Asia-Pacific production falling by 3.9 percent in the same month. As per the National Bureau of Statistics of China, chemical manufacture in China fell by roughly 20% from the previous year, while earnings fell by 66%. Growth prospects slowed until 2020 as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic, which forced chemical firms to halt production operations in the early months. This resulted in a decrease in demand for ethylene bis stearamide across key end-use sectors. This led to huge financial setback for the market.

However, various market strategies developed by the manufacturers will keep the market’s revenue trajectory on level even during the pandemic. Moreover, the market is estimated to revive as individual regulatory bodies begin to relax these enforced lockdowns. As pandemic’s impact faded, growth returned to normal, as the suspended and canceled operations continued.

Recent Development

In April 2021, Croda International Plc. was recently voted first in Barron’s list of the Most Sustainable International Companies. This certification is expected to boost the company’s sustainable manufacturing capabilities in the field of specialty chemicals, particularly ethylene bis stearamide, by utilising smart science.

In February 2021, Kao Chemicals Global (Kao Corporation) created the NEWTLAC 5000, an asphalt changed using proprietary technology from recycled PET materials. The product outperforms traditional asphalt modifiers in terms of durability and microplastic production.

Ethylene Bis Stearamide Market, By Region:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

