Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market Size, Share & Demand By Key Players, Investment Opportunities, Top Regions, Growth & Forecast By 2028

The ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 9.15% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 13.75 billion by 2028.

The increasing utilization of ethylene acrylic acid copolymers in safe food packaging acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) market. The rise in the adoption rate of the product in the food packaging industry for various packaging applications because of their adhesive properties with packaging substrates such as LDPE, paper, polyamides and foil accelerate the ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) market growth. The high consumption of the 20wt% comonomer product among consumers for adhesives applications and the increasing demand for adhesives applications from building and construction industry further influences the ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) market. Additionally, growth of the food packaging industry, rapid urbanization and industrialization, rise in investment in research projects and growing number of research and development activities positively affects the ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) market. Furthermore, research activities to develop bio-based acrylic acid extend profitable opportunities to the ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The major players covered in the ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) market report are Dow, BASF SE, Arkema, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Michelman, Inc., SK global chemical Co., Ltd, ALTANA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Univar Solutions Inc., DuPont, Benson Polymers Limited, AVH Polychem Private Limited, Dycon Chemicals among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Scope of the Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market Report:

The research examines the key players in the Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market in detail, focusing on their market share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and other factors. It also sheds light on the vendor landscape, helping players to foresee future competitive movements in the global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) business.

The ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) market is segmented on the basis of type, product type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) market is segmented into extrusion grade EAA copolymer and injection grade EAA copolymer.

On the basis of product type, the ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) market is segmented into 20 wt % comonomer, 9 wt % comonomer and 5 wt % comonomer.

On the basis of application, the ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) market is segmented into packaging, powder coating, hot melt adhesive, water-based solvent and other.

Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market Country Level Analysis

The ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, product type and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the globally ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) market because of the changes in lifestyle, use of packed foods and growth in the food packaging industry in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the rise in demand for ethylene acrylic acid copolymers from emerging economies such as China, India and Japan and expansion of building and construction industry in the region.

There are 13 Sections to show the global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) market:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue, and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%), and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast

Chapter 13: Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology, and data source

