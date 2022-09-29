Epoxy Curing Agents Market Trends, High CAGR, Industry Size, New Innovations, Future Scope and Forecast 2029

The finest Epoxy Curing Agents market survey report provides an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to pull together this authentic market research report. According to the market report, driving factors are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of market in the coming years. The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Epoxy Curing Agents Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 4,706,317.39 thousand by 2027. Increasing demand of epoxy curing agents in medical industries for the manufacturing of various devices such as incubators and others is the factor driving the epoxy curing agents’ market growth.

The shift towards construction of decorative buildings and increasing spending by government on sustainable construction is driving the market demand for epoxy curing agents in building and construction industry. High floatation in the prices of raw material for the epoxies can be a restraining factor for the epoxy curing agents’ market growth as due to the higher prices the manufacturers are not able to generate the desired profit margin and can also shut their operation till the price become stable.

High consumer and manufacturer adoptability of epoxies composites in medical industries in various incubators, machine and other fields can act as the new opportunity for the global epoxy curing agents’ market growth. Stringent environmental regulations regarding the usage of epoxies can be the major challenge for the epoxy curing agents’ market growth.

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the epoxy curing agents market is segmented into diluents, accelerators, adhesion promoters, specialty resins, additives and others. In 2020, diluents segment is dominating globally because of maintaining the thermal stability which has widened its applications in each and every industry such as construction, automotive and others.

On the basis of product, the epoxy curing agents market is segmented into cycloaliphatic amines, aliphatic amines, polysulfide, water borne curing agents, low emission curing agents, polyamides, amidoamines, phenolics, mercaptans, phenalkamide, polyamido-amines, phenalkamine, low temperature curing agents, metaphenylene diamine, methylene dianiline, anhydrides, latent curing agents and others. In 2020, the aliphatic amines segment is dominating because of the huge demand of the products which can maintain the cartilage health and are widely used in the electronics industries as the corrosion inhibitors and flotation agents.

On the basis of industry, the epoxy curing agents market is segmented into paints and coatings, building and construction, automotive, electrical, industrial, oil and gas, marine, aerospace, electronics and others. In 2020, paints and coatings segment is dominating the epoxy curing agents’ market growth due to high availability of raw materials along with the high consumer spending on building which widely requires paints and coatings globally.

The major players covered in the Epoxy Curing Agents Market report are:

The major players covered in the global epoxy curing agents market report are DuPont, KUKDO Chemical (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Hansui Trading Co., Ltd, Saint-Gobain, Hexion, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Bitrez, ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd., GABRIEL, Rich, Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, BASF SE, Olin Corporation, Cargill, Incorporated, Atul Ltd, EPOXY BASE ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CORPORATION LIMITED, Huntsman International LLC and Aditya Birla Chemicals among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Country Level Analysis

The Epoxy Curing Agents Market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Epoxy Curing Agents Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Some Points from Table of Content

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Landscape

Part 04: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Sizing

Part 05: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

