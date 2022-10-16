Enzyme Technology Alliance to offer protein and enzymatic process R&D from early discovery to chemical manufacturing
Press release
The demand for sustainable yet scalable protein solutions is rising in the Pharmaceutical and Industrial Biotechnology sectors worldwide. The journey from a DNA or protein sequence to a valuable chemo-enzymatic process to deploy at scale requires broad expertise in R&D and manufacturing to bring such projects to success.
The newly formed Enzyme Technology Alliance allows start-ups and corporations globally to access the full scope of protein development to marketable products. Founders and members of the Enzyme Technology Alliance are the technologically complementary biotech-SMEs Candidum GmbH, Aminoverse B.V., ChiralVision B.V., and Enzymicals AG comprising 45 scientific experts and more than 150 years of combined experience ranging from enzyme discovery to facilitating cGMP enzymatic production of APIs.
Under the framework of the Enzyme Technology Alliance, the independent partners jointly tackle complex development projects spanning from in-silico catalyst discovery over AI-supported enzyme engineering to catalyst immobilization, DOE-based process intensification and scale-up. Like interlocking pieces of a puzzle, the strengths of each member are combined not only to create a new point of contact for the biotech industry but offer competitive solutions for both superior proteins and chemical entities.
In order to ensure the flexibility and independence of all partners, the agreement reached between the companies is not exclusive and thus offers room for deviating requirements or individual preferences of the clients. A lead partner is available as main contact to the client and the other partners will be regarded as a subcontractor in collaborative projects. This approach has already been proven between the SMEs and offers its customers clear competitive advantages while keeping administrative burden at a minimum, providing full control over the flow of confidential information and facilitating transparent IP transfer.
More information: https://enzymicals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/2022-10-13-ETA-Press-Release.pdf
We are your experienced partner for industrial biocatalysis from mg to ton-scale. Enzymicals experts offer their recognized expertise in the use of enzymatic processes for complex chemical synthesis, from initial catalyst-lead finding to process optimization and pre-scale up. Combining many years of experience in biotechnology with state-of-the art facilities, our company has success stories with many partners from diverse industries speeding up their developments. Our core working principles are high quality R&D, professionalism and customer satisfaction. By this we add value with tailor made enzymes, customized chemicals and individual process solutions and contribute to a more sustainable industry with greener and safer processes.
Meat Tenderizing Agents Market 2018 Flourishes with International Prestigious Pl …

