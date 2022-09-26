Entertainment Robots Market Grow to USD 60.07 billion With Registering a CAGR of 23.33% by 2029: Data Bridge Market Research

This Entertainment Robots market research report is a cautious investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which considers several market dynamics. Market research report acceptance is very essential for the business growth as it helps with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and results in profitable business. It makes easy for industry to visualize what is already available in the market, what market anticipates, the competitive environment, and what should be done to surpass the competitor. The Entertainment Robots report not only aids to save valuable time but also adds credibility to the work that has been done to grow the business.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the entertainment robots market was valued at USD 11.22 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 60.07 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 23.33% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:-

Advances in artificial intelligence technology and its application in children’s toys, as well as increased demand for animatronics, are expected to drive the entertainment robots market in the coming years.

Market Definition

Entertainment robots are those that are purposefully designed to entertain humans rather than serve any practical purpose. These robots are outfitted with sensors, microphones for voice recognition, and cameras for face recognition in order to interact with humans. It can be programmed to perform a variety of entertainment tasks such as dance routines, singing, trade fair, multimedia tasks, and so on. It is commonly used in the creation of narrative environments as well as in the field of cultural entertainment.

Key Market Players:

KUKA (Germany)

Hasbro INC. (U.S.)

Modular Robotics (U.S.)

MATTEL INC (U.S.)

SPHERO (U.S.)

BLUEFROG ROBOTICS (France)

Robobuilder (South Korea)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Lego (Denmark)

Drivers

Growing demand for animatronics

Advances in artificial intelligence technology and its application in children’s toys, as well as increased demand for animatronics, are expected to drive the entertainment robots market in the coming years. Furthermore, the growing population of elderly and children, as well as the scarcity of resources to care for them, increases the use of entertainment robots.

Entertainment robots as an educational tool

Education robots are used for learning purposes, which increases the market opportunity for entertainment robots. The increased demand for both educational and entertainment robots has fuelled the growth of the entertainment robots market. The increased demand for educational robots among trainers, educational institutions, and parents for educational purposes has allowed the market to expand. Along with their use in entertainment, robots are also used for problem solving, critical thinking, creative problem solving, and innovative problem solving, and doing the reasoning allows for growth.

Opportunity

There are robot companion pets that are used by senior citizens for therapeutic and health purposes, as well as to alleviate loneliness. These companion robots make pet sounds and gestures that appear real, allowing the market to expand.

Restraints

The high initial cost and technical complexity involved in the human-machine interface are the major factors acting as restraints, among others, and will further challenge the entertainment robots market during the forecast period.

entertainment robots market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the entertainment robots market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Entertainment Robots Market Scope

The entertainment robots market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Robot Toys

Educational Robots

Robotic Companion Pets

End user

Media

Education

Retail

Others

Entertainment Robots Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The entertainment robots market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the entertainment robots market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market due to the advancements in camera and sensor technologies are propelling demand for entertainment robots in this region,. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the entertainment robots market due to the thriving animatronics industry.

Key Reasons to Purchase Entertainment Robots Report:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the Global Entertainment robots Market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the Entertainment Robots production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Entertainment Robots and its impact in the Global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for Global Entertainment Robots Market.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Entertainment robots Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Entertainment robots Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Entertainment robots Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Queries Related to the Entertainment Robots Market:

Which application segments will perform better and achieve success in worldwide through the forecast years?

What are the key factors driving the market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this Industry?

Which are the impressive business sectors where best players want their own expansion in future?

What are the market dynamics?

What are the limits ruining the development rate?

What is the focused circumstance to advance development?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the performers in the global market?

What are the development rates for this Industry?

