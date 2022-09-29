Engineering Services and Outsourcing Market In 2022 : Research Insights with Industry Growth, Top Key Players, Top Countries Data, Segmentation and Forecast to 2030

The global Engineering Services and Outsourcing market was valued at USD 1,430.75 Billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 3,803.21 Billion by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.7% over the projected period.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global ENGINEERING SERVICES AND OUTSOURCING market, with particular attention paid to its key players and their business strategies, geographic development, market segmentation, competitive environment, production, pricing, and cost structure.

The report studies each area of the essential components of the global market. It also covers the driving forces, constraints, trends, and opportunities of the market.

The report’s qualitative and quantitative analysis will assist businesses in conducting extensive research on the global market. It also highlights the SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s five strengths in the worldwide market.

The major companies in the global ENGINEERING SERVICES AND OUTSOURCING market are examined in terms of their market shares, most recent innovations, new product introductions, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the markets they target.

The leading players in the market are:

Key players operating in the global Engineering Services and Outsourcing market include Accenture, AKKA Technologies, Altair Engineering, Inc., ALTEN SA, ASAP Holding GmbH, Assystem, AVL List GmbH, Bertrandt, Capgemini SE, Cognizant, Cyient, EDAG, ESI Group, Ferchau, Genpact, Geometric, HCL Technologies Limited, IAV, IGate, Infosys, International Business Machines Corporation, ITC Infotech, KPIT, L&T Technology Service, Neilsoft, QuEST Global, Ranal Inc., Segula Technologies, Semcon, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Elxsi, Tata Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the seven major players is close to 32%.

The research explores the products and applications through a thorough analysis of their product portfolios. Additionally, it offers helpful advice for both established and emerging market participants.

The global market is extremely fragmented, and the major players have employed a variety of techniques to enhance their market share, including new product releases, expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others.

The market shares of the international markets in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are included in the research.

The segmentation of the worldwide market is the main focus. Cross-segment growth enables precise estimates and forecasts of sales in terms of volume and value for the years 2022–2030.

The global market segmentation focuses on

By Type,

Product Designing

Prototyping

Process Designing

System Integration

Testing

Quality Control

Product Lifecycle Management

Plant Automation & Enterprise Asset Management

The product designing segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 22% owing to rising design complexities and need to cut costs by outsourcing designing. The plant automation and enterprise asset management segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 19.8% during the forecast period.

By Location,

On-Site

Onshore

Offshore

The market size of Onshore segment is around 94% of Offshore market size in 2021 and will be around 91% in 2027. This market share is owing to growing demand for onshore services.

By Pricing Model,

Staff Augmentation

Time and Materia

Fixed Price Projects

Services

Risk/Rewards

The services segment is expected to grow at the second fastest growth rate of around 20% owing to increasing adoption of services based pricing model. The fixed price projects segment is anticipated to surpass market value of USD 300 billion by 2024.

By Industry,

Aerospace

Automotive

Computing Systems

Construction

Consumer Electronics

Energy

Heavy Machinery

Healthcare

Industrial

Medical Devices

Semiconductors

Telecom

Others

The medical devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate owing to increasing adoption of outsourcing services in the medical device industry. The computing systems segment is anticipated to surpass a market size of USD 50 billion by 2024 and USD 83.14 billion by 2027.

Key Factors Studied in the Report are:

This section includes output and production value predictions for both the worldwide industry and important regional markets.

This section includes projections for global and regional markets for consumption and consumption value.

It performs a thorough analysis of the worldwide market’s consumers, distributors, sales channels, and value chains.

