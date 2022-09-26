Engineering Plastics Solid Masterbatch Market: Global Industry Growth, Share, Analysis and Forecast by 2028

The engineering plastics solid masterbatch market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 1,971.12 million by 2028 and grow at a CAGR of 6.40% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Masterbatches are highly concentrated mixture of pigments and additives that is primarily used for protecting the polymers from various harmful radiation while imparting color and reinforcing mechanical properties. They have extensive applications in different end-user industries, including construction, automotive, aerospace, packaging and consumer goods.

The factors such as rising demand for biodegradable masterbatches, rapid industrialization and prevalence of stringent emission regulations are the root cause fueling up the market growth rate. Additionally, the increasing application of plastic over metals in automotive industry, rising use and consumption of polyvinylchloride and chlorinated polyvinylchloride along with surging levels of investment for the development of advanced infrastructure will further carve the way for the growth of market. However, the volatility in the prices of product along with stringent environmental regulations related to the non-biodegradability of plastics impede growth of the market.

The various types of master batches are used in combination with polymers to make attractive packaging and growing popularity of product as an efficient coloring method are estimated to generate numerous opportunities for the market. On the flip side, the issues with regard to complexity and cost of color master batches pose as a major challenge to the growth of the engineering plastics solid masterbatch market.

Competitive Landscape and Engineering Plastics Solid Masterbatch Market Share Analysis

The engineering plastics solid masterbatch market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to engineering plastics solid masterbatch market.

The major players covered in the engineering plastics solid masterbatch market report are Avient Corporation, Clariant, Ampacet Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V, BASF SE, Techmer PM (Polymer Modifiers), Cabot Corporation, FERRO-PLAST S.r.l, MARVAL INDUSTRIES, INC, RTP Company, Uniform Color, Americhem, Standridge Color Corportation, Global Colors Group, Dongguan GreenTech Plastics Co., Ltd, MÜNZING Corporation, Hubron International, DIC CORPORATION, Tosaf Compounds Ltd, Plastiblends; Astra Polymers, ALOK MASTERBATCHES PVT. LTD among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

This engineering plastics solid masterbatch market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on engineering plastics solid masterbatch market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Engineering Plastics Solid Masterbatch Market Scope and Market Size

The engineering plastics solid masterbatch market is segmented on the basis of color type and end user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of color type, the engineering plastics solid masterbatch market is segmented into color, white and black.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, aerospace, marine, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, electronics and electrical, construction and consumer products.Engineering Plastics Solid Masterbatch Market Country Level Analysis

The engineering plastics solid masterbatch market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by color type and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the engineering plastics solid masterbatch market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the engineering plastics solid masterbatch market owing to the increasing demand for bioplastic, lightweight vehicles in the construction and automotive industries in the region within the region. Europe, on the other hand, will continue to however show lucrative growth within the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of a number of end-use industries including automotive, packaging, building and construction, and consumer goods and growing demand for safe and contamination free packaging in this region.

