Engine Oil Corrosion Inhibitors Market Size to Expand Significantly 7.2% by the End of 2029

Market Definition

Corrosion inhibitors are used by numerous manufacturers of electrical parts as these chemicals assist in keeping production conduits and/or completion systems from corroding. Various industries use corrosion inhibitors in their daily operations, such as mining, petrochemicals, power, oil and gas, and petrochemicals, among other companies that protect the environment.

These inhibitors suitable for direct use or additional formulation for a wide range of industries. Global Engine Oil Corrosion Inhibitors Market was valued at USD 857.6 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,495.69 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Oil and Gas industry is expected to grow at the highest growth owing to the high use of corrosion inhibitors on a large scale. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Market Analysis and Size

Corrosion Inhibitor is considered an effective solution for protecting ground, bright, or highly polished steel and other metal surfaces. Solvent or oil blends are applied by dipping, spraying or brushing. Solvent solutions deposit a thin, essentially dry film that is utilized extensively on finished surfaces, and tools, among others.

Competitive Landscape and Engine Oil Corrosion Inhibitors Market Share Analysis

The engine oil corrosion inhibitors market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to engine oil corrosion inhibitors market.

Some of the major players operating in the engine oil corrosion inhibitors market are Advance Products & Systems, LLC (US), Akzo Nobel N.V., (Netherlands), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., (US), Champion Technology Services, Inc. (US), ICL (Israel), SUEZ (France), Daubert Cromwell, Inc., (US), Dai-ichi India Pvt Ltd (India), Solvay (Belgium), ChemTreat, Inc., (US), Aegion Corporation (US), Kurita Water Industries Ltd., (Japan), Kemira (Finland), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Milacron (US), Ecolab (US), QED Chemicals Ltd (UK), Eastman Chemical Company (US), SHAWCOR (Canada), Ashland (US), Corrosion Technologies (US), and BASF SE (US), among others.

Global Engine Oil Corrosion Inhibitors Market Scope

The engine oil corrosion inhibitors market is segmented on the basis of agent, corrosion type, inhibitor type and end-use industry. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Agent

Oxygen

Hydrogen Sulfide

Carbon Dioxide

On the basis of agent, the engine oil corrosion inhibitors market is segmented into oxygen, hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide.

Corrosion Type

Uniform or General Corrosion

Galvanic Corrosion

Localized Corrosion

Stress Corrosion Cracking (SCC)

Erosion Corrosion

On the basis of corrosion type, the engine oil corrosion inhibitors market is segmented into uniform or general corrosion, galvanic corrosion, localized corrosion, stress corrosion cracking (SCC) and erosion corrosion.

Inhibitor Type

Passivating Inhibitors

Volatile Inhibitors

Cathodic Inhibitors

Anodic Inhibitors

Mixed Inhibitors

Synergistic Inhibitors

Precipitation Inhibitors

Green Corrosion Inhibitors

Adsorption Action Inhibitors

On the basis of inhibitor type, the engine oil corrosion inhibitors market is segmented into passivating inhibitors, volatile inhibitors, cathodic inhibitors, anodic inhibitors, mixed inhibitors, synergistic inhibitors, precipitation inhibitors, green corrosion inhibitors and adsorption action inhibitors.

End-Use Industry

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Chemical Processing

Metal Processing

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the engine oil corrosion inhibitors market is segmented into power generation, oil and gas, chemical processing, metal processing and others.

Engine Oil Corrosion Inhibitors Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The engine oil corrosion inhibitors market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, agent, corrosion type, inhibitor type and end-use industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the engine oil corrosion inhibitors market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the engine oil corrosion inhibitors market because of the increase in shale gas extraction within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in demand for water treatment chemicals in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

