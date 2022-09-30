Emulsifiers Market to grow at an impressive CAGR 7.40% by 2029

Market status at the global and regional level of this industry is offered through this report which helps gain business insights into the extensive marketplace. Qualitative and transparent research studies are performed devotedly to offer an excellent market research report for a certain niche. Not to mention, several charts and graphs have been used effectively to represent the facts and figures in a proper way. This professional market report focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, leading segments, and geographical analysis. This business report brings about the list of top competitors and presents insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global Emulsifiers Market Definition

Emulsifiers are chemical additives that allow the suspension of one liquid in another. In other words, emulsifiers are those substances that allow the mixing to two immiscible liquids. Egg yolks and mustards can be considered as emulsifying agents.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the emulsifiers market value, which was USD 3.43 billion in 2021, is expected to reach the value of USD 6.08 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period. “Food Products” accounts for the most prominent application segment in the emulsifiers market owing to the growing application of emulsifiers in the production of food items. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Global Emulsifiers Market Analysis and Size

Emulsifiers are used in numerous applications. For example- I food applications, emulsifiers are used in the production of biscuits, extruded snacks, cakes, soft drinks, toffees, frozen desserts, bread, margarine, coffee whitener, and caramels.

Competitive Landscape and Emulsifiers Market Share Analysis

The emulsifiers market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to emulsifiers market.

Some of the major players operating in the emulsifiers market are:

ADM (US)

Dow (US)

DuPont (US)

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

Kerry Group plc. (Ireland)

Ingredion Incorporated (US)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Solvay (Belgium)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Arkema (France)

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.)

Clariant (Switzerland)

LANXESS (Germany)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Stepan Company (US)

DSM (Netherlands)

Corbion (Netherlands)

Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Global Emulsifiers Market Scope

The emulsifiers market is segmented on the basis of chemical structure, application and chemical nature. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Chemical structure

Natural

Synthetic

Semi- Synthetic

Based on chemical structure, the emulsifiers market is segmented into natural, synthetic and semi- synthetic. Natural is further segmented into lecithin, casein, cetearyl alcohol, and gums. Gum segment is further divided into xanthum gum and acacia. Semi- synthetic segment is further divided into cellulose, starches and others. Cellulose segment is further divided into methyl cellulose, ethyl cellulose, hydroxypropyl cellulose, carboxy methyl cellulose and other. Synthetic is further segmented into mono- and diglycerides such as distilled, hydrated, ethoxylated and DATEM, glyceryl-lactoesters of fatty acids, sodium stearoyl lactylate, propylene glycol mono and diesters of fats and fatty acids, benzalkonium chloride, sodium lauryl sulphate and others.

Application

Food Products

Personal Care and Cosmetic Products

Pharmaceutical

Oilfield

Agrochemicals

Body Care

Perfume

Others­

Application segment of the emulsifiers market is divided into Food products, personal care and cosmetic products, pharmaceutical, oilfield, agrochemicals, body care, perfume and others such as decorative cosmetics such as lipstick and glosses, eyeliners, nail varnishes, blushes, mascaras, eye shadow, powder, foundation, and others, hair care such as shampoo, hair coolants, mousses, texturizers, serums, conditioners, others and pharmaceutical such as oral emulsions, ointment/lotions/creams, texturizers, vaccines, parenteral, and others. Food products is further divided into chocolate, ice cream, margarine and butter, processed meat, extrude snacks, baked goods, beverage, soft drinks, juices, organic beverages, and others. Personal care and cosmetics products segment is divided into sun care such as creams, gels, sprays, and others, oral care such as mouth washes, toothpastes, and others, skin care such as shaving creams, exfoliators, anti- ageing creams, toners, moisturizers, cleaning lotion, facial masks and others. Body care is further divided into soaps, antiperspirants, body washes, shower gels, body lotion, scrubs, oils and other. Perfume is segmented into scented oils, salves, deodorants & perfumes, after shave and others.

Chemical nature

Non- Ionics

Cationic

Amphoteric

Others

Chemical nature segment of the emulsifiers market is divided into non- ionics, cationic, amphoteric and others

Emulsifiers Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The emulsifiers market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, chemical structure, application and chemical nature as referenced above.

The countries covered in the emulsifiers market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe is expected to dominate the emulsifiers market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. This is due to increasing demand for emulsifiers from the industries such as cosmetics and personal care products, oilfield chemicals, and others and increasing awareness about the advantages of emulsifiers will enhance the market growth.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

