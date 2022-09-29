Electric Kettle Market Demands, Regional and Global Analysis, Industry Size, Trends and Revenue by Forecast 2029

The finest Electric Kettle market survey report provides an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to pull together this authentic market research report. According to the market report, driving factors are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of market in the coming years. The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

The Electric Kettle Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on electric kettle market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. Rapid urbanization is escalating the growth of electric kettle market.

An electric kettle refers to a kitchen appliance that assists in boiling water that can be utilized for the preparation of coffee, tea and soups, among other beverages instantly. The product is generally made using materials that help conduct heat efficiently, such as metals. The product provides a control safety feature that automatically turns off the device after a certain amount of time and avoids electricity wastage.

The change in the lifestyles of people across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of electric kettle market. The growing popularity of new product variants including a 360-degree swivel base and easy pour spout, and shift towards purchasing the kettle appliances with the advanced features including quick heat-up time, perfect grip handling, and easy light indicator accelerate the market growth. The rise in importance of conservation of sources including oil and gasoline, and surge in demand for the product because of the growing working population has led to the need to save cooking time further influence the market.

Segmentation:

The electric kettle market is segmented on the basis of raw material, type, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of raw material, the electric kettle market is segmented into stainless steel, plastic, glass and others.

On the basis of type, the electric kettle market is segmented into see through and opaque.

On the basis of application, the electric kettle market is segmented into residential and commercial.

On the basis of distribution channel, the electric kettle market is segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, online stores and others.

The major players covered in the Electric Kettle Market report are:

Some of the major players operating in the electric kettle market reports are Aroma Housewares Company, Conair Hospitality, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Groupe SEB India, Cuisinart, Breville USA, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Chef’s Choice by EdgeCraft, Sai Enterprises., IMEX Appliances Ltd., SKYLINE HOME APPLIANCES., Lords Wear Private Limited., KENT RO Systems Ltd., BOSS INDIA, U Like Center, Comforts India, TTK Prestige Ltd., and Lazer India Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Country Level Analysis

The Electric Kettle Market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Electric Kettle Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

