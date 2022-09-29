Edge AI Software Market Player And Consumer Behavioural Pattern-2030 with Top Countries Data

The global Edge AI Software market held a market value of USD 1,300.0 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 8,049.8 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global EDGE AI SOFTWARE market, with particular attention paid to its key players and their business strategies, geographic development, market segmentation, competitive environment, production, pricing, and cost structure.

The report studies each area of the essential components of the global market. It also covers the driving forces, constraints, trends, and opportunities of the market.

The report’s qualitative and quantitative analysis will assist businesses in conducting extensive research on the global market. It also highlights the SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s five strengths in the worldwide market.

The major companies in the global EDGE AI SOFTWARE market are examined in terms of their market shares, most recent innovations, new product introductions, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the markets they target.

The leading players in the market are:

Key players operating in the global Edge AI Software market include Alef Edge, Inc., Anagog Ltd., AWS, Azion Technologies, Bragi.Com, Chaos Prime, Inc., Clearblade, Inc., Foghorn Systems, Inc., Google, Gorilla Technology Group, Inc., IBM, Imagimob, Microsoft, Nutanix, Octonion, Sixsq Sarl, Synaptics, TACT.AI, TIBCO Software, Veea Inc., and other prominent players.

The research explores the products and applications through a thorough analysis of their product portfolios. Additionally, it offers helpful advice for both established and emerging market participants.

The global market is extremely fragmented, and the major players have employed a variety of techniques to enhance their market share, including new product releases, expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others.

The market shares of the international markets in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are included in the research.

The segmentation of the worldwide market is the main focus. Cross-segment growth enables precise estimates and forecasts of sales in terms of volume and value for the years 2022–2030.

The global market segmentation focuses on

By Component,

Solutions

o Software Tools

o Platform

Services

o Training and Consulting Services

o System Integration and Testing

o Support and Maintenance

The solutions segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of around 80% owing to its high demand. The services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.6% owing to slowly increasing adoption of training and consulting services. The support and maintenance segment is held a market size of USD 337.3 million in 2020.

By Data Source,

Biometric Data

Mobile Data

Sensor Data

Speech Recognition

Video and Image Recognition

The sensor data is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 26% owing to high product availability in this segment. The biometric data is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of about 30.4% owing to growing adoption of biometric technology in various industries.

By Application,

Access Control

Autonomous Vehicles

Energy Management

Predictive Maintenance

Remote Monitoring

Telemetry

Video Surveillance

Others

The energy management segment is expected to account for the dominant share of the market owing to growing number of edge AI software applications in this industry. The video surveillance segment is estimated to hit a market value of around USD 500 million by 2025.

By End-Users,

Advanced Industries

Banking and Insurance

Chemicals and Agriculture

Consumer

Cross-Vertical

Energy and Materials

Healthcare

Infrastructure

Media and Entertainment

Public Sector and Utilities

Retail

Travel, Transport and Logistics

The travel, transport, and logistics segment accounted for the largest market share of about 21% owing to growing adoption of healthcare IT in the travel, transport, and logistics sector. The cross-vertical sector is estimated to witness a growth rate of around 30.3% and the consumer segment is expected to surpass a market value of around USD 262.4 million by 2025.

Key Factors Studied in the Report are:

This section includes output and production value predictions for both the worldwide industry and important regional markets.

This section includes projections for global and regional markets for consumption and consumption value.

It performs a thorough analysis of the worldwide market’s consumers, distributors, sales channels, and value chains.

