Edge AI Hardware Market Future Growth, Opportunities, New Product Developments, Competitive Landscape, Latest Insights and Forecasts by 2028

To make the business successful, adopting such Global Edge AI Hardware Market research report is one the vital keys.

Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market was valued at USD 744.03 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4030.32 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 20.65% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Consumer Electronics account for the largest end user industry segment in the respective market owing to the rising consumer spending and demand for consumer electronics. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Rise in Awareness regarding Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The increase in awareness regarding the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into business processes among enterprises acts as one of the major factors driving the edge artificial intelligence (AI) hardware market. This technology enhances operational efficiency while reducing cost through automation of process flows.

Emergence of AI Coprocessors

The rise in the emergence of AI coprocessors for edge computing along with increase in IoT application by various end user industries such as consumer electronics, and automotive, among others accelerate the market growth.

Increase in Number of AI Devices

The surge in the number of edge AI devices across businesses across the globe to decline operational costs in critical cases further influence the market. The increase in demand for edge artificial intelligence (AI) hardware to perform AI inference without having to transfer the data assist in the expansion of the market.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the edge artificial intelligence (AI) hardware market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, dedicated AI processors for on-device image analytics and emergence of the 5G network to bring IT and telecom together extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The increase in demand for edge computing in IoT will further expand the market.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, limited on-device training and limited number of AI experts are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, high power consumption and size constraint, and issues with optimization of edge AI standards are projected to challenge the edge artificial intelligence (AI) hardware market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Edge AI Hardware Market Includes:

Cisco (US), IBM (US), Intel Corporation (US), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Micron Technology, Inc (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Oracle (US), Arm Limited (UK), Xilinx (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (US), Dell (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprises Development LP (US), Habana Labs Ltd (US), Facebook, Inc (US), Synopsys, Inc (US), Nutanix (US), Pure Storage, Inc (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc (US), among others.

Recent Developments

Intel unveiled its 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor in April’2021. This processor aims to provide a balanced architecture with built-in artificial intelligence, advanced security capabilities and crypto acceleration.

Hyundai Motor joined hands with NVIDIA in November’2020 to utilize NVIDIA DRIVE infotainment and AI platforms for its future Kia, Hyundai, and Genesis models.

Key Market Segments:

Device

Smartphones

Cameras

Robots

Wearable

Smart Speaker

Automotive Smart Mirror

Processors

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Others

Power Consumption

Less than 1W

1-3W

3-5W

5-10W

More than 10W

Process

Training

Inference

End User Industry

Consumer Electronics

Smartphones

Wearable

Entertainment Robots

Smart Home

Smart Speaker

Smart Camera

Domestic Robots

Automotive and Transportation

Automobile

Surveillance Camera

Logistics Robots

Government

Surveillance Cameras

Drones

Healthcare

Medical Robots

Wearable

Industrial

Industrial Robots

Drones

Cameras

Aerospace and Defence

Service Robots

Construction

Service Robots

Drones

Others

Surveillance Camera

Robots

Wearable

Smart Mirror

Edge AI Hardware Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the Edge AI Hardware market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

