E-Commerce Packaging Market to Surge USD 114.55 billion by 2029, Share, Size, Key Growth Drivers, Future Trends, Industry Value and Applications Overview Global E-Commerce Packaging Market, By Form (Boxes, Bags, Tapes, Protective Packaging, Labels, Mailers, Others), Materials (Plastics, Corrugated Board, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Others), End-User (Electronics and Electrical, Apparels and Accessories, Personal Care, Household, Food and Beverages, Retail, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Recent Development

In May 2019, Amcor Limited purchased Bemis Company, Inc. Amcor aims to build a powerful business model for stockholders, clients, employees and for the environment by merging the two leading companies.

In July 2019, Berry Global, Inc. purchased RPC Group Both purchases were made to expand the product offering and manufacturing capacity.

Market Analysis and Size

E-commerce packaging is attaining major attraction since recent past years. E-commerce players such as JD.com and Suning.com are accepting reusable plastic boxes, which is lucrative and generates low waste. JD.com also declared that it aims to increase the proportion of sustainable materials to 80% of its entire packaging material used by 2020, due to production of high waste from packaging.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the e-commerce packaging market was valued at USD 47.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 114.55 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.60% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Market Definition

The e-commerce packaging is a technique which is used to transfer, store, and defend the components of the packet till it reaches the customer from the package’s supplier. The products vary according to size, shape, qualities, and rigidity depending on the requirement of item’s contents the increasing popularity of cross-border shopping has led to increase in demand for high-quality and effective packaging. Increasing popularity of cross-border purchasing has managed to a significant raise in the market for high and lucrative packaging.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Form (Boxes, Bags, Tapes, Protective Packaging, Labels, Mailers, Others), Materials (Plastics, Corrugated Board, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Others), End-User (Electronics and Electrical, Apparels and Accessories, Personal Care, Household, Food and Beverages, Retail, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered Smurfit Kappa (Irealand), NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO. LTD (Japan)., Crawford Packaging (Canada), Georgia-Pacific (US), DS Smith (UK), Mondi (UK), Packaging Corporation of America (US), Salazar Packaging, Inc. (US), Lil Packaging USA (England), Amcor Plc (switzealand), Sealed Air (US), RENGO PACKAGING INC (Japan), Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia), RAJAPACK Ltd (UK), Pemcor packaging (US), Spartan Paperboard (US), , Roberts PolyPro, Inc. (US), actionpakinc. Com (US), International paper (US), klabin S.A (Brazil)

Increasing number of product innovations

Increase the number of emerging market

E-Commerce Packaging Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Expansion of e-commerce industry

Growth in the recognition of e-shopping and the increase in growth of electronic goods sector has raise the usage for its packaging products and other alternatives. Online shopping offers benefits over conventional major retailers, including such free delivery, delivery speed, and simple easy returns, these factors has driven the consumer benefits of online shopping, which is estimated to drive global growth.

Rising demand of packaged food

Rising preference for online shopping and increase the demand of packaged food are major factors expected to drive growth of the global e-commerce packaging market over the forecast period. Increasing demand of customers for sustainable packaging solutions across the value chain, manufacturers and environmental concerns is expected to the reason of growth of this market in the near future

Opportunities

Technology advancement

The rising number of product innovations will boost new market opportunities for the market’s growth rate. Various product advancements targeted at enlightening design and manufacturing processes are also aiding market expansion. Technological advancements for evolving effective and eco-friendly e-commerce packaging are likely to create beneficial opportunities for manufacturers in the global e-commerce packaging market.

E-Commerce packaging market is segmented on the basis of form, materials and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Forms

Boxes

Bags

Tapes

Protective Packaging

Labels

Mailers

Others

On the basis of product, the global e-commerce packaging market is segmented into Boxes, Bags, Tapes, Protective Packaging, Labels, Mailers and Others.

Materials

Plastics

Corrugated Board

Paper and Paperboard

Glass

Others

On the basis of usage, the global e-commerce packaging market is segmented into Plastics, Corrugated Board, Paper and Paperboard, Glass and Others

End-User

Electronics and Electrical

Apparels and Accessories

Personal Care, Household

Food and Beverages

Retail, Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Others

On the basis of end-user, the global e-commerce packaging market is segmented into Electronics and Electrical, Apparels and Accessories, Personal Care, Household, Food and Beverages, Retail, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Others

Global E-Commerce Packaging Market Report includes Detailed TOC points:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

1 E-Commerce Packaging Market Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 DBMR Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

1 Drivers

3.3 Opportunities

3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global E-Commerce Packaging Market, By Type

8 Global E-Commerce Packaging Market, by disease type

9 Global E-Commerce Packaging Market, By Deployment

10 Global E-Commerce Packaging Market, By End User

11 Global E-Commerce Packaging Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global E-Commerce Packaging Market, By Geography

13 Global E-Commerce Packaging Market, Company Landscape

1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

