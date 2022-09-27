Drug Discovery Service Market Set for Explosive Growth during Forecast Period | Top Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.(The U.S.), Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (The U.S.)

The Global Drug Discovery Service Market was valued at USD 9649.12 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at 14.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

Major Key Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.(The U.S.), Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (The U.S.), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (The U.S.), Evotec A.G. (Germany), Domainex (UK), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (The U.S.), WuXi AppTec (China), Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (The U.S.), Jubilant Biosys Ltd. (India), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), Piramal Enterprises Ltd. (India), …

Segmental Analysis:

The report has classified the global Drug Discovery Service market into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on share and growth rate. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Drug Discovery Service manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, there by helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Drug Discovery Service industry.

Market Key Industry Segments

By Type

Pharmacokinetics

Drug Metabolism

Biology Services

Medicinal Chemistry

Others

By Process

Target Validation

Target Selection

Hit-To-Lead Identification

Candidate Validation

Lead Optimization

Others

By Drug Type

Biologics

Small Molecules

By Therapeutic Area

Neurology

Diabetes

Oncology

Respiratory Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

By End-User

Hospital & Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Research Institute

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Drug Discovery Service market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Drug Discovery Service industry to help players plan effective expansion strategies.

Regions Covered in the Global Drug Discovery Service Market:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

• Middle East & Africa (Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Egypt)

What Market Dynamics Does this Report Cover?

The report shares key insights on:

Current market size

Market forecast

Market opportunities

Key drivers and restraints

Regulatory scenario

Industry trend

New product approvals/launch

Promotion and marketing initiatives

Pricing analysis

Competitive landscape

It helps companies make strategic decisions

