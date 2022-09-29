Drones for Livestock Management Market Insights, Opportunities, Share, Trends, Drivers, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Forecasts To 2029

The drones for livestock management market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 31.2% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 19.58 billion by 2029.

Some of the major players operating in the drones for livestock management market are DJI, PRECISIONHAWK, Trimble Inc., Parrot Drone SAS, 3DR, AeroVironment, Inc., Yamaha Motor Corporation, DroneDeploy, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., OPTiM Corp., America Robotics, Inc., IAI, Delair., Nile Works, SlantRange, Inc., and Atmos UAV among others.

Drones are currently rapidly gaining attention in the crop production business. Farmers are now discovering several uses of drones such as to scout for weeds, pests, and nutrient deficiencies. The use cases of drones are helping ranchers see and manage the ranch even from being miles apart.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the livestock management market in the forecast period are the rise in the venture funding for development of agriculture drones and the accessibility of software solutions for field survey and data analytics. Furthermore, the growing adoption of precision farming solutions is further anticipated to propel the growth of the livestock management market. Moreover, the increasing need for a decrease in the cost related to the human error is further estimated to cushion the growth of the livestock management market. On the other hand, the concerns regarding the Security and safety related to the civil and commercial application of drones is further projected to impede the growth of the livestock management market in the timeline period.

Scope of the Drones for Livestock Management Market Report:

The research examines the key players in the Global Drones for Livestock Management Market in detail, focusing on their market share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and other factors. It also sheds light on the vendor landscape, helping players to foresee future competitive movements in the global Drones for Livestock Management business.

The drones for livestock management market is segmented on the basis of offering, component, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of offering, the drones for livestock management market is segmented into hardware, fixed wing, rotary wing, hybrid wing and software.

On the basis of component, the drones for livestock management market is segmented into cameras, batteries, navigation systems and others.

On the basis of application, the drones for livestock management market is segmented into cattle farming, cattle herding, cattle monitoring and farm security.

Drones for Livestock Management Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Drones for Livestock Management market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, material type, end user and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Drones for Livestock Management market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the high demand for fiber cement Drones for Livestock Management within the region.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the prominent presence of fiber cement Drones for Livestock Management market players within the region. Moreover, the high requirement for the residential and commercial building construction also boosts the regional demand.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

How Research Study of DBMR helps clients in their decision-making:

Creating strategies for new product development

Supporting & Adjust Investment/business decisions

Benchmark and judge own competitiveness

Aiding in the business planning process

Serving as a credible, independent check on company internal forecasts

Supporting acquisition strategies

Below is the TOC of the report:

Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Drones for Livestock Management Market Overview Drones for Livestock Management Supply Chain Analysis Drones for Livestock Management Pricing Analysis Global Drones for Livestock Management Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Drones for Livestock Management Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Drones for Livestock Management Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Drones for Livestock Management Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North America Drones for Livestock Management Market Analysis and Forecast Latin America Drones for Livestock Management Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Drones for Livestock Management Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Drones for Livestock Management Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Drones for Livestock Management Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

