DNA-Based Food Testing Market 2022 Trends, Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies and Forecast 2028

Market Analysis and Insights : Global DNA-Based Food Testing Market

DNA-based food testing market will reach at an estimated value of USD 14.77 billion by 2028 and grow at a rate of 6.10% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. Rise in the number of foodborne illnesses acts as the vital factor escalating the demand for DNA-based food testing market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

Food testing is a type of analysis which is essential part of the food safety ecosystem to reassure that the food is safe to consume. The DNA testing provides a comprehensive, science-based test.

Rise in the globalization of food trade acts as the major driver escalating the market growth, also rise in the stringent food safety regulations and rise in the impurity found in packed foods are the major factors among others driving the DNA-based food testing market growth. Moreover, increase in the technological advancements and modernization in the procedure and rise in the demand from emerging economies will further create new opportunities for the DNA-based food testing market manufacturers in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

However, lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries and heavy-duty on test kits are the major factors among others acting as restraints, and will further challenge the growth of DNA-based food testing market in the forecast period.

