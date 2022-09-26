Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Global Industry Analysis by Size, Business Strategies, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Developments Forecast by 2028 Companies Profiles AT&T, ATC IP LLC, BTI wireless, SOLiD, Betacom, Zinwave, ATC IP LLC

This Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market research report is a great resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry for the forecast period. Market research report is truly a backbone for every business that wishes to prosper in the market. The report displays current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the influence of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. Furthermore, the data, facts and figures collected to generate this Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market report are obtained from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, newspapers and other authentic sources.

Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market was valued at USD 10462.19 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 28549.53 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “Hardware” accounts for the largest offering segment in the distributed antenna system (DAS) market due to rapid developments in technological pathways to commercialize the use of alternative systems. In-app Purchases is expected to witness high growth in the monetization type segment of the market owing to high consumer preference. coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Market Analysis and Size

Increasing demand from various end-users is driving the growth of the distributed antenna system (DAS) market. The competition in the market is getting severe as market players expand their presence, service and support for the German market. For instance, In January 2020, AT&T invested USD 85 million in improving wireless capacity and coverage. This has provided a big boost and better coverage for the entire Miami area. It has helped the company to provide a better customer experience which has increased their retention rate.

Market Definition

A distributed antenna system (DAS) is a group of antennas spatially separated and distributed over a given geographic area for augmenting existing wireless services, including cellular and radio signals. The digital signal gets converted into RF and RF to digital with the help of an antenna to provide the cellular signal. A distributed antenna system (DAS) is deployed to provide extra network coverage and capacity in buildings and venues which are infrequently used but are subject to the high demand for wireless network services, such as concert halls, sports stadiums and auditoriums. A DAS network is deployed either indoors or outdoors. The distributed antenna system (DAS) comprises various hardware components such as antenna, head-end units, radio units, and others that offer great efficiency with improved performance for the network coverage and connectivity.

Competitive Landscape and Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market

The distributed antenna system (DAS) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to distributed antenna system (DAS) market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Corning Incorporated

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

Symphony Technology Solutions, Inc.

BTI wireless

ATC IP LLC

CenRF Communications Limited

Fixtel Services Australia

RFI Technology Solutions

SKYCOMMS AUS

Cobham Wireless

Advanced RF Technologies, Inc.

AT&T

Bird

Boingo Wireless, Inc.

Westell Technologies, Inc.

Dali Wireless

JMA Wireless

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for distributed antenna system (DAS) in Asia-Pacific region has the highest market share followed by Europe and North America. Market leader is AT&T which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 35% to 40% globally. The market is witnessing continuous product launch, investments, partnership and other strategies in the market.

Offering

Components

Services

Coverage

Indoor

Outdoor

Ownership

Carrier

Neutral-host

Enterprise

Technology

Carrier WI-FI

Small cells

User Facility

>500K FT2

200K–500K FT2

<200K FT2

Vertical

Public safety

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The distributed antenna system (DAS) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, offering, coverage, ownership, technology, user facility and vertical as referred above.

The countries covered in the distributed antenna system (DAS) market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the distributed antenna system (DAS) market because of the high investments in advanced antenna technologies to enhance the quality and effectiveness of communication within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the rapid developments in the field of 5 G networks in the region.

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail below:

Drivers

Growing consumption of the mobile data traffic

Increasing digitalization, smartphone consumption, and the techno-savvy population is augmenting the market growth by creating demand for the enhanced network connectivity solution. Rising use of the mobile data on the devices is driving the market growth to provide the advanced service network providers and businesses are adopting the distributed antennas systems (DAS), which is accelerating the service adoption and penetration of the market.

For instance, According to the Cisco mobile data traffic, the world will witness a compound annual growth rate of 46% from 2017 to 2022. The data traffic is almost growing 7-fold in the coming few years owing to rising devices and connections.

The market players are grabbing the opportunity of the data traffic demand by offering the advanced solution of the DAS to enhance the connectivity; in addition, the introduction of the 5G technology will further supplement the market growth.

Growth in demand from various end-users

The increased network connectivity in almost all industrial verticals is driving the market growth as different end-users adopt the technology to enhance communication and service. The North America region has major spending on the DAS system for transportation, sports venues, healthcare, and other growing sectors such as hospitality, shopping malls, and others. Almost half of DAS spending is covered in the above areas, augmenting the market growth as businesses and facilities transform the operation for better customer communication and connectivity services.

For instance, In October 2019, Cincinnati Bell Inc. introduced a new fibre-based distributed antenna system (DAS) solution for the In-Building Wireless coverage. The company introduced the business premises solution to enhance safety by ongoing 24x7x365 monitoring support. It is 5G-ready infrastructure offers enhanced public safety by integrating emergency notification systems. It supports the business needs of network reliability for machine-to-machine learning and IoT solutions.

In June 2018, Belden, a mission-critical signal transmission solution provider company, formed a partnership with the JMA Wireless’ DAS. Both the companies are developing an advanced solution for wireless connectivity in smart building and home technology. Companies are increasing their presence in the growing end-user area for wireless connectivity, such as smart homes, building and office solutions.

Such rising development in the solution and demand for the solution in different verticals such as smart buildings, sports stadiums, and others is driving the market growth of the distributed antenna system (DAS).

Digital transformation of business

Transforming the business digitally is becoming the essential trend in the current scenarios as it reduces the process timings, improves the security, and mainly the service for customers. Companies are improving the IT infrastructure to meet the emerging need for data analysis, management, and storage. The customers are becoming techno-savvy as technology is offering ease of operations. Businesses invest in digital technology adoption to meet this emerging need for advanced technology-based services. To ensure safety and security while transforming the business, companies are creating demand for advanced network connectivity solutions for data transfer, driving the market growth. The companies adopt the DAS technology to improve internal communication and connectivity for data transfer.

According to one study, 66% of businesses have deployed or are planning to deploy 5G shortly, owing to improved network services offered by 5G, which will give businesses access to lightning-fast data transfer speeds and improved network reliability.

Availability of alternative solutions

Distributed antenna systems (DAS) attract the market by offering advanced network connectivity with high speed and wide range coverage. Although it has some limitations or restraining factors such as high cost, some companies offer new alternative solutions for the customers. A new technology developed from the alternative market players, such as signal boosters, next-generation indoor systems, and others, is one of the major restraints limiting the market growth. The substitute competitors in the market are introducing advanced technology for the customers who are hampering the market growth.

The organization is adopting the signal boosters over the DAS Systems as they offer cellular and Wi-Fi reception up to 20,000 square feet at an affordable price. Small and medium-sized enterprises widely use signal boosters for easy installation and cost-saving applications. For instance, SureCall Fusion 7 Signal Booster offers cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity up to 20,000 square feet with over-the-air HDTV connectivity.

The major players in the alternative market are introducing the alternative solution to replace the traditional distributed antenna systems (DAS).

Integration with growing 5G and 6G infrastructure

The internet services are developing to offer advanced solutions such as faster connectivity, enhanced coverage and others which opens a big opportunity for the market to increase its footprint in the 5G services. The 5G network services are offered with sub 6GHz bands with the 3600MHz bands, a 3600 MHz 5G band is supported by the DAS components to varying degrees. Hence, 5G DAS is becoming the new opportunity for the market to introduce new offerings and develop further advanced solutions. Some market players have already developed the solution to get the first mover advantage in the development phase.

For instance, In January 2019, SOLiD System Company introduced new distributed antenna systems solution for the 5G technology. The company introduced a DAS solution for wireless coverage to support 5G through a 5G Solutions Platform at Verizon VZTUF XIII. Such technological advancement in the distributed antennas systems offering is creating a strong opportunity for the company to lead the position in the market.

According to a news by Tech Xplore in January 2021, Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) has announced that it has successfully developed the world’s first 5G indoor distributed antenna system that is capable of receiving millimetre wave (28GHz)—based broadband 5G signals from base stations and transfer them into buildings.

Network improvement opportunities in rural areas

The rural area is transforming towards digitalization worldwide, creating a major opportunity for the market to increase its footprint and presence. The rising adoption of high-speed internet services is opening a tremendous opportunity for the market players to offer an advanced solution. Some market players such as AT & T and Corning Corporation are investing strongly into rural areas to enhance network service through distributed antenna systems (DAS); Nextivity is introducing Cel-FI QUATRA, active DAS hybrid technology, and others.

For most of the world’s population, mobile and smartphone is the primary way to access the internet, and it is the best technology to reach the people in backward and rural areas, especially low-income populations, women and rural residents. According to a report by GSMA, over 750 million people, which is around 10% of the population, are still not covered by mobile and other networks. There is a lack of coverage in rural and remote areas, especially in regions like Sub-Saharan Africa, which is home to 41% of individuals worldwide without access to 3G or 4G connectivity. This can be seen as a big opportunity by the major cellular network providers to deploy DAS networks in the areas.

Technological challenges restricting the adoption in organizations

Distributed antenna system (DAS) is gaining popularity owing to the enhanced connectivity offered by the technology mostly for the in-building application. The DAS system offered a powerful solution for the market to improve network connectivity but still has some technical challenges that need to be overcome. Increased numbers of antennas offer great coverage with the high-speed band, but it increases the price and creates a greater visual impact. Market players provide the solution but have some restrictions or limitations such as backhaul, upgradeability, and others. These technical challenges are incurring the high cost of the system and complexity for the customers.

High cost of installation of next-generation indoor

The distributed antenna system (DAS) is a very expensive solution restraining the market’s growth, such as it requires multiple radio heads connected to a central hub through fiber optic cables. The increasing cost of fiber optic cable and central stations restrain the market growth. Such a rising cost of the technology is hampering market growth as it becomes non-affordable for the small and medium-sized customer base.

For instance, In August 2019, the SignalBoosteraActive DAS required the USD 5 to USD 10 per sq. ft coverage cost, resulting in USD 500,000 to USD 1 million for the 100,000 sq. feet installation. Similarly, the Passive DAS system costs USD 50,000 to USD 100,000 for the same 100,000 sq. feet installation.

Such a high cost of the solution rising with an advanced solution is one of the major restraints for the market as it makes solutions unaffordable for the customers resulting in signal booster technology being adopted. The market share of the DAS is getting hampered by the signal booster, indoor system technologies, and others owing to the high of DAS technology.

Backhaul

The distributed antenna systems have the routing backhaul problem such as it requires every head for the cellular signal requires a routed fiber-optic cable which increases the complexity. For instance, in the case of Houston Super Bowl Stadium, almost 800 radio heads needed to route by fiber-optic to central hub for the system to work.

This distributed antenna system (DAS)market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on distributed antenna system (DAS)market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Highlights of TOC:

Chapter 1: Market overview

Chapter 2: Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market analysis

Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) industry

Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

Chapter 6: Market share

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

Trends Impacting the Market

Now the question is which other regions AT&T, ATC IP LLC and Corning Incorporated are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Asia-Pacific distributed antenna system (DAS) market and the market leaders targeting China, Japan and India to be their next revenue pockets for 2021.

The distributed antenna system (DAS) market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such as AT&T, ATC IP LLC and Corning Incorporated as they are the market leaders for distributed antenna system (DAS). Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the distributed antenna system (DAS) market.

Key Questions Answered

What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Growth & Sizing?

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

