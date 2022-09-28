Direct-Fed Microbials Market Regional Outlook, Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Type and Application to 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the direct-fed microbials market will project a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.60% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Growing awareness about the benefits of direct-fed microbials for animals, increase in the prevalence of diseases and disorders and animals, rising demand for poultry meat owing to its high protein content, and increasing livestock population around the world will emerge as the major factors fostering the growth of the direct-fed microbials market. Also, surging concerns regarding food safety, shift in consumption pattern due to fast pace in lifestyle, growing rate of industrialization, surging ban on antibiotics as growth promoters and rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies in regards to new product launches are other important factors fostering the growth of the direct-fed microbials market. Increase in awareness about feed quality and safety and increase in the replacement of antibiotic growth promoters with direct-fed microbials will further create lucrative and remunerative growth opportunities for the direct-fed microbials market. However, concerns regarding the availability of raw materials due to the COVID-19 pandemic is a major factor that will pose a major challenge to the growth of the direct-fed microbials market. Also, fluctuating costs of the raw materials, dearth of awareness, discrepancy in the regulations concerning the consumption of microbes in food and feed and lack required infrastructure facilities in the underdeveloped economies will further slowdown the direct-fed microbials market growth rate. Also, supply chain disruptions and stringent regulations imposed on the approvals of feed products would hamper the direct-fed microbials market growth rate.

Direct-fed microbials are the ingredients that are used to provide microbial balance to the digestive tract. Direct-fed microbials help to improve the digestion and digestion related infections. Direct-fed microbials are used to provide many nutritional, health and medicinal benefits to animals.

Some of the major players operating in the direct-fed microbials market are Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Lallemand Inc., BASF SE, Bio-Vet, ADM, Danisco, Novozymes A/S, Dow, DuPont, DSM, Novus International, Biomin Holding GmbH, Kemin Industries, Inc., Bayer AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Alltech., American Biosystems, Inc., The Fertrell Company, calpis co.,ltd., and Micron Bio-Systems among others.

The global direct-fed microbials market is segmented on the basis of type, form and livestock. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the direct-fed microbials market is segmented into lactic acid bacteria, bacillus subtilis, yeast and others. The lactic acid bacteria is sub-segmented into lactobacilli, bifidobacteria and streptococcus thermophilus.

Based on the form, the direct-fed microbials market is segmented into dry and liquid.

The direct-fed microbials market is also segmented on the basis of livestock. The livestock segment is segmented into ruminants, poultry, swine and other.

Direct-Fed Microbials Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Direct-Fed Microbials market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, material type, end user and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Direct-Fed Microbials market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the high demand for fiber cement Direct-Fed Microbials within the region.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the prominent presence of fiber cement Direct-Fed Microbials market players within the region. Moreover, the high requirement for the residential and commercial building construction also boosts the regional demand.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

