Digital Textile Printing Market Size, Demand and Comprehensive Analysis to 2029 Global Digital Textile Printing Market, By Process Type (Direct-to-Garment, Direct-to-Fabric), Printing Process (Roll to Roll Process, DTG Process), Ink Type (Sublimation, Pigment, Reactive, Acid and Others), Application (Industrial, Textile and Decor, Advertisement, Clothing and Apparel, Soft Signage) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

The textile market is developing rapidly. The significant trends such as increasing purchasing capability, growing population and rapidly changing fashion trends are the key drivers for growth in the textile printing market. Production of printed textiles globally is expected to extent 37.3 billion square meters by 2024. It is anticipated that by 2024 digital textile printing will control 5 to 10 % of the textile printing market. There is enormous pressure on the time to market for textile printing companies and thus on efficiency, flexibility, faster sampling, increasing print speeds, and design. In order to attain such goals, the market basically needs to look at other methods to print on the fabric.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the digital textile printing market was valued at USD 2.23 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.32 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.49% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Process Type (Direct-to-Garment, Direct-to-Fabric), Printing Process (Roll to Roll Process, DTG Process), Ink Type (Sublimation, Pigment, Reactive, Acid, Others), Application (Industrial, Textile and Decor, Advertisement, Clothing and Apparel, Soft Signage) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Aeoon Technologies GmbH (Austria), ATPColor (Italy), Bordeaux Digital PrintInk Ltd. (Israel), Durst Group AG (Italy), Hollanders (Netherlands), Kornit Digital (Israel), SPGPrints (Netherlands), Brother International Corporation (Japan), Colorjet Group (India), d.gen (South Korea), Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Private Limited (Japan), Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mutoh Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), Ricoh (Japan), Roland DG Corporation (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), DuPont (US), Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (US), Huntsman International LLC (US)., Marabu GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Sawgrass Technologies (US), Sensient Colors LLC (UK), Trendvision Technology (Zhuhai ) Co., Ltd. (China) Market Opportunities Increase in the number of emerging markets

Increasing number of product innovations

Rise in strategic collaborations

Technological advancement

Market Definition

Digital Textile Printing is a process of printing in which print colorants onto the garments and textiles fabric by using inkjet technology. This process allows for mid to small-run cycle production, single pieces and even long-runs as a substitute option to screen printed fabric. The first step of digital textile printing is to pre-treat the fabric with the liquid solutions that prepare it to allow the dye and better absorb the color. Then it is nourished with the printer, which sprays the dye onto the textile in the form of tiny droplets. The final step is fixing the fabric, now the process that ensures the durability of the design and depending on the type of dye and textile, fixing may involve dry heat, steam, or pressure.

Digital Textile Printing Market Dynamics

Drivers

High resolution, fine patterns and flexibility

In digital textile printing use the combination of unlimited colour, these digital printer are not limited to a maximum amount of rotary screens. Comparison to rotatory screen Digital textile printing uses less space. Furthermore, it uses less ink and power Digital textile printing doesn’t require water for sublimation. All these factors keep the costs low which are the main reason for the growth of the market.

Rise in due to fast fashion products

The growing demand for “fast fashion” products due to changing the behaviour of consumers, faster adaptability, rapid urbanization, and increasing disposable income and reduced time span of fashion designs are anticipated to drive the demand for digital textile printing solutions in the apparel and garment sector.

Rise the demand in packaging sector

Digital textile printing technology is used in the packaging sector for grading, identification, labelling, branding, and a variety of packaging solutions. The face of the textile printing industry is changing as digital textile printing and these technologies improve and expand.

Opportunities

The advanced digital printing technology involves using mild solvents and less-harmful chemicals than those used in conventional printing technologies, such as solid ink printing and offset printing. Therefore, with the growing focus on cost effective productions and green printing the demand for digital printing solutions is increasing in the digital textile printing market. Furthermore, an increase in the new emerging market and new strategic collaborations will also act as market drivers, which will further increase the useful opportunities for the market’s growth rate.

Global Digital Textile Printing Market Report includes Detailed TOC points:

1 Introduction

2 Digital Textile Printing Market Segmentation

1 Digital Textile Printing Market Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 DBMR Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

1 Drivers

…..

3.3 Opportunities

3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players

….

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Digital Textile Printing Market, By Type

8 Global Digital Textile Printing Market, by disease type

9 Global , By Deployment

10 Global Digital Textile Printing Market, By End User

11 Global Digital Textile Printing Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Digital Textile Printing Market, By Geography

13 Global Digital Textile Printing Market, Company Landscape

1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

Continued…!!!

