Digital Pet Care Products And Services Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period to 2029

The digital pet care products and services market primarily made up of pet food and pet health care. Pet owners are increasingly using high-quality food and innovative grooming products to care for their pets. Digital pet care products and services are experiencing significant market expansion due to ever-evolving digitization.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the $72.68 billion digital pet care products and services market in 2021 will reach $148.04 billion by 2029 and is expected to experience a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. In addition to market information such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players and market scenario, the market report selected by Data Bridge Market market research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Some of the major players operating in the market for digital pet care products and services are:

petplan ltd. (United Kingdom)

hartville group, inc. (USA)

Petfirst Healthcare LLC (EE. UU.)

Anicom Holdings Inc. (Japan)

RSA (UK)

Hotline (UK)

National Building Society (USA)

Trupanion (USA)

Pet Health Inc. (USA)

Bark of Babel (USA)

Banfield Pet Hospital (USA)

Chewy, Inc. (EE. UU.)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (EE. UU.)

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. (EE. UU.)

Market dynamics for digital pet care products and services

drivers

Growing demand for telemedicine technology

Another important factor driving market expansion. The main factors, among others, driving the market for digital pet care products and services are the increase in spending on pets, especially the increase in spending on pet food, the increasing change of ingredients of pet food mass-produced organic ingredients and the growing adoption of high-tech necklaces. that help track a pet’s heart rate.

Increase in pet adoption rates

Rising pet adoption rates and rising per capita spending on pets across all regions are also contributing to the demand for luxury pet care products and services. Additionally, rapidly accelerating urbanization in developing countries is a major driver of the pet care industry.

Increase in the geriatric population

Les taux de prévalence croissants de troubles du mode de vie comme le diabète et l’obésité, l’augmentation des dépenses de santé et l’industrie du diagnostic en pleine croissance stimulent l’expansion des produits et services numériques de soins pour animaux de compagnie in the entire world. In addition, the growing population of older people, increased demand for laboratory automation, and increased awareness of preventive healthcare are driving the market for digital pet care products and services.

opportunities

Increased number of research and development activities

In addition, the market for digital pet care products and services will see new growth opportunities due to a growing emphasis on natural and grain-free products, increased spending on pet food in emerging markets, and increased technological advances to improve product development during the forecast period. from 2022–2029.

Scope of the global market for digital pet care products and services

The market for digital pet care products and services is segmented on the basis of product, type, animal, source and end user. Growth between these segments will help you analyze weak growth segments in industries and provide users with valuable market information and market insights to help them make strategic decisions to identify leading market applications.

Products

Virtual fence, smart feeders and drinkers, smart sandboxes

smart toys

Pet-Centric Multi-Product Smart Product Marketers

Sermon

You cheated

I kiss

Other digital pet supplies

Animal

Dogs

charlas

Birds

Pieces

Horses

Sharpen

pet food

pet care products

Service benefits

The fountain

Of animal origin

herbal

Synthetic

Digital Pet Care Products and Services Regional Analysis/Market Overviews

The Digital Pet Care Products and Services market is analyzed and information and trends on the market size by country, product, type, animal, source and end user are provided, as above. Countries Covered in Digital Pet Grooming Products and Services Market Report are United States, Canada, and Mexico North America, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the rest of Europe in Europe, China. , Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel ,

North America dominates the market for digital pet care products and services due to the growing adoption of high-tech collars that help track pets’ heart rates and increased spending on pet care products in this region. region. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the 2022 to 2029 forecast period due to growing awareness and increased mobile adaptability, tech-savvy owners, and strong preference for online shopping in this region .

The country section of the report also provides individual market impact factors and regulatory changes in the national market that affect current and future market trends. Data points like upstream and downstream value chain analysis, technical trends, and bearer five forces analysis, case studies are some of the indicators used to forecast the market scenario for each country. In addition, the presence and availability of global brands and the challenges they face due to significant or rare competition from local and national brands, the impact of domestic rates and trade routes are considered while providing forecast data analysis. nationals.

