Dental Software Market Trends, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2028

The Dental Software market survey report provides research study on the global market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. According to the market report, driving factors are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of market in the coming years.

The Dental Software Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 4,181.18 million by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 8.23% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Dental software is a type of a computer technology which is used by dental laboratories, dental professionals, dental academic and research institutes along with the forensic laboratories for the diagnosis, deterrence, treatment, research and investigation of the various oral health conditions.

The high adoption of digital dental radiography systems is amongst the significant factors fueling the growth and demand of the dental software market. In addition, the high growth in the aging population and rapid technological advancements are also contributing to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the increasing technological advancements in the dental equipment and dental surgeries gaining thrust owing to changing lifestyle and food habits are also lifting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the high rise in oral healthcare expenditure as well as in the number of dental practices is also one of the significant factors flourishing the growth of the dental software market. Rapidly growing dental industry will also make sure high industry growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the dental software market is segmented into practice management software, patient communication software, treatment planning software, patient education software and dental imaging software.

Based on application, the dental software market is segmented into clinical application and administrative.

The dental software market is segmented on the basis of deployment model into on-premise model and web-based/cloud-based model.

The end user segment of the dental software market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, academics and research institutes and others.

The major players covered in the Dental Software Market report are:

The major players covered in the dental software market report are ABELDent Inc., Dentimax, Carestream Health, Henry Schein One, YAPI Inc., ACE Dental, Datacon Dental Systems, KaVo Dental, SMK Imaging, Open Dental Software, PLANMECA OY, Dentsply Sirona, Consult-PRO, Patterson Companies Inc., NF Dental Group, Curve Dental, LLC, PRACTICE-WEB INC., NXGN Management, LLC, BestoSys Solutions Private Limited and Allscripts Healthcare, LLC among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Country Level Analysis

The Dental Software Market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Dental Software Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Some Points from Table of Content

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Dental Software Market Landscape

Part 04: Dental Software Market Sizing

Part 05: Dental Software Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

