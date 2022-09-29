Dental Imaging Market Worth USD 5.9 billion by 2028 | CAGR 9.5% | Dentsply Sirona, Danehar, Henry Schein, Cefla, Carestream Dental, Planmeca Oy, Morita Group, Acteon Group

The Global Dental Imaging Market size is expected to grow at more than 9.5% CAGR from 2016 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 5.9 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 2 billion in 2016.

Exactitude Consultancy, offers 2022 Report for Dental Imaging Market.

Dental imaging requires an X-ray unit, sensors to capture the images, computer hardware and software to view, store, and transfer images, and if an indirect digital system, a scanning device. Recent technological advancements in diagnostic imaging techniques and equipment have resulted in significant qualitative and quantitative improvements.

Dental caries (tooth decay), periodontal diseases, oral malignancies, oral symptoms of HIV, oro-dental trauma, cleft lip and palate, and noma are the most common oral health disorders (severe gangrenous disease starting in the mouth mostly affecting children). The majority of oral health problems are essentially avoidable and treatable in their early stages. Oral diseases are on the rise in most low- and middle-income countries, thanks to increased urbanization and changes in living conditions. The development of communication technology has further revolutionized the dental imaging market by evolving a plethora of ways to communicate with the market.

Some key Dental Imaging Market players are Dentsply Sirona, Danehar, Henry Schein, Cefla, Carestream Dental, Planmeca Oy, Morita Group, Acteon Group, Vatech, Imageworks Corporation, Planet DDS, Ace Dental Software, Rayscan, Dentimax, Abeldent, and others.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Dental Imaging Market Segmentation:

Dental Imaging Market By Deployment, 2016-2028, (IN USD MILLION)

Cloud

On Premise

Dental Imaging Market By Type, 2016-2028, (IN USD MILLION)

Imaging Devices

Intraoral X Ray Devices

Extraoral X Ray Devices

Other Technologies

Intraoral

Software

This report covers the trends and market dynamics of the Dental Imaging Market in the key countries of Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and US. The report also includes consumer research and various future opportunities of the Market.

