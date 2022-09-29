Dark Web Monitoring Tools Market Share, Regional Growth, Future Dynamics, Emerging Trends and Outlook by 2030
Dark Web Monitoring Tools Market
According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Dark Web Monitoring Tools Market size was valued at million USD in 2021 and will reach multi-million USD by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030.
Dark Web Monitoring tools are used to pick out mentions of their company on deep web and darkish internet boards and marketplaces, specially any mentions which consist of compromised business facts being illegally shared or sold. Deep net references areas on the internet that are non-indexed pages; dark internet refers to non-indexed, illicit web sites and private communications which are solely reachable with the aid of Tor and I2P. This software makes use of automated scanners, web crawlers, and scraping techniques to consistently monitor and analyze in real time any leaked sensitive enterprise information, such as consumer lists or data, employee login credentials, change secrets, proprietary technology, and different valuable datasets made accessible on illicit markets. Businesses use dark internet monitoring to reduce enterprise risk, realize facts breaches early, and to protect their mental property and manufacturer reputation. Most commonly, darkish net monitoring software is deployed and managed by using a company’s IT group or security team. Many of these equipment have integrations with ticketing systems to aid with distributing real-time signals to the right events for remediation.
Global Dark Web Monitoring Tools Market Segmentation
Regional Research Reports has segmented the global dark web monitoring tools market based on type, and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.
Global Dark Web Monitoring Tools Market Analysis, by Type
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
Global Dark Web Monitoring Tools Market Analysis, by Application
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Global Dark Web Monitoring Tools Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Dark Web Monitoring Tools Market Analysis, by Region and Country
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Global Dark Web Monitoring Tools Market Competitive: Key Players
The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:
- Key companies Dark Web Monitoring Tools revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Dark Web Monitoring Tools revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Dark Web Monitoring Tools sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading Dark Web Monitoring Tools Manufacturers –
- Alert Logic
- Echosec Systems
- SpyCloud
- GoTo
- Webhose.io
- Recorded Future
- Ontic
- Progress
- ID Agent
- Defendify
- ZeroFox
- LogmeOnce
- Media Sonar
- DigitalStakeout
- ACID
- CyberInt
- BreachAware
- CybelAngel
- Cyjax
- SIXGILL
- DarkOwl
- Darkscope International
- Breach Secure Now!
- Digital Shadows
- Axur
- ImmuniWeb
- LifeRaft
- Massive Alliance
- Terbium Labs
- HelpSystems
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Dark Web Monitoring Tools Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
Report Scope and Details
|
Report Features
|
Details
|
Base Year of the Analysis
|
2021
|
Historical Period
|
2018-2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2022-2030
|
CAGR
|
9.1%
|
Market Size
|
USD Million
|
Segment Coverage
|
Type, Application, Region
|
Region Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa
|
Countries Covered
|US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar
|
Companies Covered
|Alert Logic, Echosec Systems, SpyCloud, GoTo, Webhose.io, Recorded Future, Ontic, Progress, ID Agent, Defendify, ZeroFox, LogmeOnce, Media Sonar, DigitalStakeout, ACID, CyberInt, BreachAware, CybelAngel, Cyjax, SIXGILL, DarkOwl, Darkscope International, Breach Secure Now, Digital Shadows, Axur, ImmuniWeb, LifeRaft, Massive Alliance, Terbium Labs, HelpSystems
|
Customization Scope
|
20% Free Customization
|
Report Price and Purchase Option
|
Single User License: USD 3150
|
Post-Sale Analyst Support
|
2 Months/60 Days
|
Delivery Format
|
PDF and Excel on mail (We also provide the editable version of the report in Word/PPT format on special request with additional charges)
Dark Web Monitoring Tools Market Research Methodology
The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.
The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.
Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,
- Factiva
- Statista
- D&B Hoovers
- Owler
- Enlyft
- HG Insights
- Bloomberg
- Crunchbase
The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.
For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,
- Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth
- Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns
- Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)
- R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape
- Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives
- Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)
