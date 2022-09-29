Dairy Testing Market 2022 Technology Landscape and Opportunities Report 2029

” An incomparable Dairy Testing Market file endows with most efficient market standpoint in phrases of product trends, advertising strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, income strategies, purchaser movements or behaviours. The record additionally measures market drivers, market restraints, challenges, possibilities and key traits in the market. This market record is an correct find out about of the ABC enterprise which offers estimations about new triumphs that will be made in the Dairy Testing Market in 2022-2029. The massive scale Dairy Testing Market commercial enterprise document famous vital product tendencies and tracks current acquisitions, mergers, and lookup in the Dairy Testing Market enterprise via the key players.

Market Analysis and Size

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (US), more than six billion people worldwide consume milk and dairy products, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (US). Testing is critical in ensuring that end consumers have access to safe and high-quality milk and dairy products that are free of harmful pathogens, heavy metals, dioxins, and adulterants. Dairy testing also assists manufacturers in adhering to regulatory requirements for permissible contaminants, labelling laws, the prevention of fraudulent practises, and the prevention of foodborne diseases, toxicity, or poisoning.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dairy testing market was valued at 5.80 million in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 10.98 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Definition

Dairy products, which are primarily made from natural milk, are widely consumed around the world. It is one of the most important sources of nutrition in the human diet. Various tests, such as mass spectrometry, gas and liquid chromatography, and atomic spectroscopy, are carried out to ensure that all products manufactured are of high quality. This testing demonstrates that dairy products are free of contamination and impurities such as toxic substances, veterinary drugs, and pesticide residues. Dairy testing also assists producers in adhering to regulatory requirements for acceptable contaminants, labelling laws, fraudulent practise prevention, and foodborne illness, toxic effects, or poisoning prevention.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Safety Testing, Quality Analysis), Technology (Traditional, Rapid), Product (Milk & Milk Powder, Cheese, Butter & Spreads, Infant Food, Ice Cream & Desserts, Yogurt, and Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered SGS (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Intertek (UK), Mérieux NutriSciences (US), ALS Limited (Australia), Neogen (US) AsureQuality (New Zealand), Charm Sciences (US), Premier Analytical Services (UK), Dairyland Laboratories (US), Bio-Check (UK), AES Laboratories (India), IEH Laboratories and Consulting Group (US), Envirologix Inc. (US), EMSL Analytical, Inc. (US), and Krishgen Biosystems (US) Opportunities Development of spectrometry and chromatography technologies

Rising competition among market players

Stringent government regulation laid down by official authorities

Dairy Testing Market Dynamics

Drivers

Maintenance prosperity, environmental stability, animal well-being and an increase in employment

The demand for general dairy meals and beverages has undoubtedly increased in the long run. The primary factor stimulating components of this market is the formulation of prosperity care among customers. Furthermore, market progression is aided by maintenance prosperity, environmental stability, animal well-being, and an increase in employment in traditional things. Aside from that, the rise in customer purchasing power, changes in lifestyle, and effective practises used by authority relationships, such as low investment costs and propel workplaces, encourage business in developing countries.

Rising cases of food borne diseases

Unwanted microorganisms and chemical contaminants endanger milk and dairy products’ safety, quality, and nutritional value. There is growing concern about the quality and safety of dairy products used for human consumption due to an increase in foodborne illnesses. As a result, greater emphasis is being placed on the microbiological and chemical analysis of milk and dairy products in order to evaluate quality, ensure safety, and comply with regulatory requirements. This has resulted in the introduction of legislation requiring rigorous testing of milk and dairy products, thereby driving the dairy testing market.

Opportunity

The emphasis on reducing lead time, sample utilisation, testing costs, and drawbacks associated with various technologies has resulted in the development of new spectrometry and chromatography technologies. The widespread adoption of these technologies provides an opportunity for medium- and small-scale laboratories to broaden their service offerings and compete with large market players in the industry, as these technologies provide benefits such as higher sensitivity, accurate results, reliability, multi-contaminant, and non-targeted screening with quick turnaround time. The dairy testing market is undergoing technological advancements, with major players introducing newer, faster, and more accurate technologies such as LC (Liquid Chromatography), HPLC (High Performance Liquid Chromatography), and ICP-MS (Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry) (Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry).

