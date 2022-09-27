Cumene Market to Register USD 28.36 billion by 2029 with Constant CAGR 4.80% 

Market Definition

Cumene in chemical form is also known as isopropyl benzene, an organic compound based on aromatic hydrocarbons with aliphatic substitution. It is a flammable and colorless liquid with high boiling point of around 152°C and is a constituent of crude oil and refined fuels. Industrially, cumene is produced by Friedel Crafts alkylation method. It is converted into an intermediate known as cumene hydroperoxide for further applications.

Global Cumene Market was valued at USD 19.49 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 28.36 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Get a Brochure of the Report @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cumene-market

Market Analysis and Size

Over the last few years, the cumene market has witnessed a favorable outlook, especially across the plastics industry worldwide. Furthermore, the widespread use of acetone as an industrial solvent is propelling market expansion. As a result, with the huge market demand for cumene has largely accelerated the market growth.

The world class Cumene market analysis report has CAGR value fluctuations with respect to rise or fall for the certain forecast time. The data collected to produce this industry report is based on the data collection modules with large sample sizes. The essential highlights of this market report are key market dynamics, current market scenario and future prospects of the sector. What is more, rising product trends, major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market are recognized and analysed factually while generating this report. With the use of well-established tools and techniques in the first-class Cumene report, complex market insights are turned into simpler version.

Competitive Landscape and Cumene Market Share Analysis

The cumene market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to cumene market.

Some of the major players operating in the cumene market are

Shell (Netherlands)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd (Japan)

Dow (U.S.)

Westlake Corporation (U.S.)

Taiwan Cement (Taiwan)

Braskem (Brazil)

China Petrochemical Corporation (China)

Versalis S.p.A. (Italy)

INEOS AG (U.K.)

JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation (Japan)

Cepsa (Spain)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Sunmarks, LLC (U.S.)

Koch Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Borealis AG (Austria)

Read Complete Analysis Report for Better Understanding (Description, TOC, List of Tables & Figures, and Many More):https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cumene-market

COVID-19 Impact on Cumene Market

The recent outbreak of coronavirus had a negative impact on the cumene market. Due to the unexpected beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, global demand for cumene has decreased, resulting in reduced demand for cumene phenol and acetone derivatives. The effects of COVID-19 on the industry, the region, and subsequent supply chain activities reduced phenol demand. As a result, cumene demand fell in 2020. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic began to damage cumene’s primary end-user sectors, including as cosmetics and personal care, paints and enamels, high-octane aviation fuels, and polymer industries, where decreased sales as a result of the pandemic undermined cumene demand for a long time.

On the brighter side, post COVID, the cumene market is predicted to rebound and develop at a CAGR of 4.3 percent, since COVID-19 vaccination has begun in many economies throughout the world, which is expected to strengthen the global economy.

Recent Development

In May 2021, PPG announced the completion of a USD 13 million investment in its paint and coatings plant in Jiading, China, which includes eight new powder coating production lines and an enlarged powder coatings technology centre, which will improve PPG’s research and development capabilities. The extension will almost certainly boost the plant’s capacity by over 8,000 tonnes per year.Global Cumene Market Scope

The cumene market is segmented on the basis of ingredients, production, application and manufacturing process. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Ingredients

Benzene

Propylene

Production

Zeolite

Solid Phosphoric Acid

Aluminum Chloride

Application

Phenol

Acetone

Paints and Enamels

High-Octane Aviation Fuels

Others

Manufacturing Process

Aluminum Chloride Catalyst

Solid Phosphoric Acid (SPA) Catalyst

Zeolite Catalyst

The Geographical assessment of the Cumene market is:

North America (United States, Canada, North American countries and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy),

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and Korea, Asian nation, India and Southeast Asia),

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Republic of Colombia, etc.),

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabian Peninsula, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The new study report gives a systematic and descriptive approach to the global Cumene market. It constructs industry dynamics, the overall extent of growth in distinct segments, regions as well as various other parameters that have been immensely effective in enlarging the industry size and value. Therefore, this document aimed at delivering a clear perspective of all possible conditions and structures in the global Cumene market.

Inquiry before buying this report:https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-cumene-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability levels and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncovering the best consumer prospects and fostering useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expanded its reach by opening a new office in the Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

We provide a variety of services such as market verified industry reports, technology trend analysis, Formative market research, strategic consulting, vendor analysis, production and demand analysis, and consumer impact studies among many others.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email – corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com