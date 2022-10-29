Counter POP Display Market 2019-2027 Market Report – Recent Trends and Growth Opportunities

POP displays refer to point-of-purchase displays, which are used as promotional and marketing tools for enhancing brand visibility, eventually leading to product sales. These displays increase the merchandising effectiveness of the stores. Counter POP displays are amongst the most commonly used POP displays for in-store displays, particularly in small retail stores.

The use of counter POP display influences the purchase decisions of the customers by drawing attention to specific brands in the pool of products. This additional marketing provides a huge impact on the sales of these brands, as showcasing their benefits provides a boost in their demand.

Counter POP Display Market: Dynamics

The evolution of the retail industry has shaped the dynamics of the counter POP display market. As the retail sector is becoming more organized, the demand for promotional displays is witnessing an increase in both developed and developing regions. The global counter POP display market is highly correlated with the growth of the organized retail sector. The rise in the middle-class population coupled with increasing per capita disposable income is expected to fuel the demand for organized retail during the forecast period. Also, many developing countries now permit foreign direct investment in the retail sector. This is anticipated to lead to a well-established retail industry, particularly in developing economies, thereby increasing the sales of counter POP displays in the year to come.

Furthermore, in-store marketing is emerging as a cost-effective marketing and branding tool for marketers. Brand owners are looking to increase their budget for branding and promotion through custom made counter POP display units. Manufacturers of counter POP displays are therefore targeting business segments with retail merchandising and branding objectives. Counter POP displays, with high-quality printing and designs, act as an effective means of marketing and promotion for the consumer products inside the store.

However, the benefits of using e-commerce platforms for day-to-day purchases include convenience, reduced time, reduced risk of loss and theft, and ease of tracking payments, etc. These have reduced the footprints of in-store shoppers to some extent, which in turn, has hampered the revenue of multinational retail outlets. Thus, the use of e-commerce for shopping might restrict the demand for in-store promotional displays, including counter POP displays.

Counter POP Display Market: Segmentation

Globally the counter POP display market is segmented by material, end-uses, and region.

By material, the global counter POP display market has been segmented as follows

Corrugated Board

Foam

Plastic

Glass

Metal

By end-uses, the global counter POP display market has been segmented as follows

Hyper Market

Supermarket

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Counter POP Display Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for counter POP displays is driven by the steady demand for cost-effective merchandising solutions across the globe. Developed countries such as the US, Canada, UK, Germany, and other European countries have a well-established chain of retail giants such as Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and others; thus these are expected to be amongst the top end-users of counter POP displays. However, Asia Pacific is expected to represent remunerative opportunities for the growth of counter POP display market as the demand for consumer durables and fast-moving consumer goods are surging in the region. This surge is attributable to the increased purchasing power of the working class urban population. In addition to this, the intensifying retail network in the Middle-East & African region is likely to provide a wide consumer base for the counter POP display market in the years to come.

