Corrugated Board Packaging Market 2022: SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors, Demand and Forecast Research till 2029

Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market, By Raw Material (Linerboard & Medium), Style (Slotted Box, Telescopes, Folders, Trays, Sheets, Fanfold, Die Cut Bliss & Die Cut Interiors), Grade (Unbleached Testliner, White-Top Testliner, Unbleached Kraftliner, White-Top Kraftliner, Waste-Based Fluting & Semi-Chemical Fluting), End-Use (Processed Foods, Healthcare, Beverages, Chemicals, Textiles, Personal Care, Electrical Goods, Vehicle Parts, Glassware and Ceramics, Wood and Timber Products, Household Care, Fruits and Vegetables, Paper Products, Tobacco & Other), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Poland, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, India, Australia and New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market

Global corrugated board packaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and expected to reach 423,036.15 million by 2029. Growing small and medium-sized corrugated board packaging in the food and beverage packaging industry and increasing preferences for recycled corrugated products in the packaging industry. In order to fulfill the growing demand for corrugated board packaging products in the building and construction and electronics industry, some companies are expanding their production capacities by entering into acquisition, joint venture and launching products across different regions.

Corrugated board packaging products are designed to give an extreme protection to fragile, heavy, bulky, or high-value products in storage and transit. A corrugated board packaging with several layers provides strength to the packaging product and makes it stronger than average cardboard. Different types of liners are used in the corrugated cardboard to provide the strength such as kraft liners, test liners, and chip linear. Corrugated paperboard also acts as the cushion for the product in transit. Corrugated packaging products are 100% renewable and cost-effective in nature and used to replace wood and metal packaging. There are several types of corrugated board packaging such as single-phase, single-wall, double wallboard, triple wallboard, and others. Single-phase corrugated board packaging includes a single flute and one or two sheets of the linear board. Single wall corrugated board packaging involves one sheet of the corrugated medium glued and placed in between two sheets of the liner board. Double wallboard refers to that type of corrugated board packaging consisting of two layers of the corrugated medium glued between three layers of the liner board. Triple wallboard refers to that type of corrugated board packaging, which is considered the strongest of all kinds of corrugated board packaging as it consists of three layers of the corrugated medium and the four-layer of the liner board.

Increasing purchases toward light weight corrugated boxes across industries are expected to boost the market growth however, stringent government regulations for packaging of products are expected to restrain the global corrugated board packaging market. Rise in acquisition & collaboration between companies is expected to create opportunity for the market to grow but Lack of awareness about the sustainability of the packaging is causing a major challenge for the growth of the market.

