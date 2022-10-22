Copier Paper Market Projected to Gain Significant Value through 2021-2031

Copier paper is a type of an uncoated freesheet grade paper that is utilized for regular copying and printing needs. In comparison to printing papers, the copier papers are light weight and more affordable, As a result, both the type of papers are used interchangeably.

The global copier paper market is classified as per the paper size, thickness, end use, and material type. On the basis of paper size, A4 size paper accounts for the highest market share in global copier paper market. This is credited to the high utilization in consumer printing and commercial sectors, both. A/4 size copier paper holds the most market share in the global copier paper market, owing to high usage in consumer printing and in commercial sectors. The copier paper are created by either recycled pulp or virgin pulp. As per the paper thickness, 50-80 GSM copier paper segment is leading the market because it gives appropriate level of brightness in addition to ensures proper print.

Global Copier Paper Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rising economies are displaying high growth possibilities for the copier paper market. In those countries, the per capita income of paper is comparatively low as compared with the global average. The input of copier paper is appreciably high in the entire paper consumption. Moreover, the usage of copier paper in academic sector is another major factor propelling the growth of copier paper market. This is due to rising number of students which calls for writing and copying papers to store their data. Besides, usage of copying papers in government offices for the purpose of writing or printing data is estimated to boost the demand regarding the copier paper.

The trend of graphic paper along with copier paper is likely to change, owing to the developing economy which does not guarantee the similar demand for graphic papers in future. In fact, the demand is surged by the increased penetration of several digital options regarding the same. Since, there is a rise in popularity of digital media, the demand for copier paper is declining gradually. Some of the major reasons behind the reduced demand are change in customers’ behavior and preferences owing to environmental issues, several firms are taking up cost-cutting steps, and so forth. Behavioral adjustments propelled by environmental concerns are prognosticated to reduce the demand for office paper.

Nevertheless, owing to the presence of dedicated set of readers who still prefer printed appers over internet and other digital material. These are hoped to aid in keeping up the demand for copier paper in the global market.

Global Copier Paper Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to experience substantial growth in the global copier paper market during the forecast period. This region’s expansion can be attributed to a rise in copier paper manufacture in nations such as China, India, and Japan.

Due to its growing population, changing lifestyle, increased government focus on education and literacy, and quick use of copier paper across serval end-use industries, India is becoming an attractive market for copier paper. The domestic copier market reached roughly 0.82 million tonnes in 2018-2019, as per the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA).

The rising educational industry is one of the primary reasons expected to drive copier paper sales in India. The government spends heavily each year to raise the country’s literacy level. Various adjustments are being made in order to give free and obligatory education to all individuals.

The growing number of students throughout the country is driving up demand for printed goods like magazines and notes. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), there are over 200 million school-aged children in India. A thriving educational sector will continue to drive market expansion. Furthermore, the presence of prominent industry players such as Andhra Paper Ltd. and JK Paper Ltd. is positively impacting market growth in India.

North America and Europe are expected to contribute to the global copier paper market growth during the forecast period.

Global Copier Paper Market: Competitive Landscape

The major players in the global copier paper market include North Pacific Paper Company, International Paper Company, South Coast Paper LLC, Domtar Corporation, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, Mondi Group plc, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., Lisgop Sikar L’td., Oji Holdings Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Sappi Limited, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, Metsa Board Corporation, Pratt Industries, Inc., Daio Paper Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Rolland Enterprises Inc., and Packaging Corporation of America (Boise Paper).

