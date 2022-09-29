Cookies Market 2022 Top Manufactures, Growth Opportunities and Investment Feasibility 2029 Global Cookies Market, By Ingredient (Chocolate, Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal, Butter, Cream, Ginger, Coconut, Honey and Others), Product Type (Drop Cookies, Bar Cookies, Moulded Cookies, Fried Cookies, No-Bake Cookies, Refrigerated Cookies, Ice Box Cookies, Rolled Cookies, Sandwich Cookies and Others), Packaging Type (Rigid, Flexible and Others), Sales Channel (Modern Trade, Direct Sales, Specialist Retailers, Traditional Grocery Stores, Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Channel and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Analysis and Insights of Cookies Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global cookies market will project a CAGR of 6.19% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Increasing demand for healthier food consumption coupled with changing lifestyle, innovative product offerings provided by the major manufacturers, and rising personal disposable income are the major factors attributable to the growth of cookies market.

Cookies can be categorised into the category of baked foods that is consumed as a snack. A cookie is a small, biscuit shaped, baked food item, whose main ingredients are flour, sugar, nuts, almonds, raisins, cashews, oil and much more. Cookies are rich in fats, vitamins, minerals and other nutritional elements. Baking of cookies involves low-calorie and low sugar based ingredients. Cookies are available in a wide range of shapes and flavours in the market. Both freshly baked cookies and processed cookies are available in the market through a wide range of distribution channels.

Growth and expansion of bakery and confectionary industry is one of the major factors fostering growth of the cookies market. Increased consumer indulgence and interest towards cookies coupled with increasing purchasing capacity is another important factor inducing growth in the demand for cookies globally. Growth in the demand for chocolate based snacks and other food items has further generated lucrative and remunerative growth opportunities for the cookies market. Growth in the number of cafes and restaurants especially in the developing economies will further promote the growth rate of the cookies market.

