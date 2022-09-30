Construction Equipment Rental Market Will Grow Robust CAGR 4.60% Between Forecast Period

Market status at the global and regional level of this industry is offered through this report which helps gain business insights into the extensive marketplace. Qualitative and transparent research studies are performed devotedly to offer an excellent market research report for a certain niche. Not to mention, several charts and graphs have been used effectively to represent the facts and figures in a proper way. This professional market report focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, leading segments, and geographical analysis. This business report brings about the list of top competitors and presents insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Market Definition

Equipment rental, also known as plant hire, is a service industry that rents out machinery, equipment, and tools of various sizes and types (ranging from earthmoving to powered access, power generation to hand-held tools, and so on) to final users, primarily construction contractors but also industry and individual consumers, for a set period. Construction equipment rental is basically leasing construction equipment for a limited time. It assists those who are unable to purchase the construction equipment.

Global construction equipment rental market was valued at USD 98.22 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 140.75 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Market Analysis and Size

Over the recent years, renting or leasing construction equipment has immensely become more popular due to its high cost and difficulty in maintaining it. Moreover, due to the high level of investment, construction companies prefer to hire equipment to reduce project costs. This is a low-cost strategy because it lowers maintenance costs and fewer technical fees. The construction equipment rental market is expanding as a result of increased demand for heavy machinery equipment and global economic growth. Furthermore, as the number of smart city initiatives grows, so will the market, even during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and Construction Equipment Rental Market Share Analysis

The construction equipment rental market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to construction equipment rental market.

Some of the major players operating in the construction equipment rental market are:

H&E Equipment Services, Inc (U.S.)

Cramo Group (Finland)

Ramirent (Finland)

Maxim Crane Works, L.P. (U.S.)

Kiloutou Group (France)

Sarens NV (Belgium)

Taiyokenki Rental Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Boels Rentals (Netherlands)

Speedy Hire Plc (UK)

United Rentals Inc. (U.S.)

Ashtead Group Plc (UK)

Loxam (Paris)

Herc Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Aktio Corporation (Japan)

Nishio Rent All Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Kanamoto Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan)

Ahern Rentals (U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact on Construction Equipment Rental Market

The recent outbreak of coronavirus had a negative impact on the construction equipment rental market. As a result of the lockdown to maintain social distance and control the spread of the virus, construction and mining activities either declined rapidly or came to a halt, which directly hampered rental revenues from construction equipment. As a result, the construction equipment rental market experienced significant changes. As a result of the pandemic, there was a greater demand for construction materials. As a result of the increased demand, their price increased. However, once the government relaxed the lockdown restrictions, the market began to stabilize.

However, the construction equipment rental market share has improved since the pandemic because of the growing construction industry in many developing countries. Even the residential and non-residential sectors have experienced significant increases in market value. Currently, construction equipment is slowly resuming its construction work as the government begins to provide approval across cities in many countries.

Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Scope

The construction equipment rental market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, drive type, product type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Equipment Type

Earthmoving

Material Handling

Road Building and Concrete

Drive Type

IC Engine

Hybrid Drive

Product Type

Backhoes

Excavators

Loaders

Crawler Dozers

Cranes

Concrete Pumps

Compactors

Transit Mixers

Concrete Mixers

Others

Application

Residential

Commercial

IndustrialConstruction Equipment Rental Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The construction equipment rental market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, equipment type, drive type, product type and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the construction equipment rental market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the construction equipment rental market because of the advancing architecture and construction ventures, notably in India and China, copulated with boosting expenses from indigenous and international investors in the province within the region.

North America on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the expansion of building and drilling activities in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

