Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Dynamics, Segments and Trends in the 2022-2030

Report Ocean published a research report on the Compression Wear and Shapewear Market. The report provides an insightful view of the sector through primary and secondary research.

The Market research study covers a wide range of topics, such as market size, market growth, CAGR, opportunities, innovation, and sales trends. In addition, the study offers a thorough overview of market volume, market share, and industry trends.

The study also sheds light on some crucial topics, such as R&D, joint ventures, contracts, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and the growth of key industry players on a national and international scale.

This research offers a thorough analysis of the major driving forces, market trends, and relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Many countries enacted lockdown regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic, which hampered the import and export of products.

Keyways that COVID-19 had an impact on the world economy were direct (production and demand; and financial repercussions on businesses and financial markets) and indirect (supply chain and market disruption). The research provides a detailed analysis of the current situation and the effect of COVID-19.

Regional Insights

The report covers the size and outlook of the regional Market. In addition, it has detailed information on the leading companies in the Market and regional analysis. On a regional and international level, the research also examines the development of the leading market competitors. The major market developments in the region, the basic growth trends for each market category, and the strategic planning for businesses getting ready for the global competition are all included in a study on the market.

Leading Competitors

KEY PLAYERS

Nike Inc.
Spanx Inc.
ADIDAS AG
Wacoal America Inc.
Triumph International Corporation
2XU Pty Ltd.
Leonisa SA
Ann Chery
Under Armour Inc.
Skins International Trading AG

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Acme-McCrary Hosiery Mills
Sojitz Corporation of America
Omtex Health Pvt. Ltd.
Vedette Shapewear
CWX

● Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

Compression Wear
Bottoms
Tops
Sleeves
Socks, Stockings, & Others
Shapewear

BY APPLICATION

Performance & Recovery
Body Shaping & Lifestyle

BY GENDER

Male
Female

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Multi-retail stores
Specialty Retail Stores
Online Channels

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Australia
India
Rest of APAC
LAMEA
Brazil
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA

Note: The report’s historic years and forecast period can be customized on the request. Moreover, the scope of a published report can be modified as per the requirement, and specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

