Compound Chocolate Market 2022 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Price and Future Analysis to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

Cocoa is a product obtained by processing the cacao tree’s seeds. Cocoa originated in Latin America, but it is now grown in almost every tropical region, from West and Central Africa to Asia and Oceania. Cocoa seeds are used to make a variety of products, including cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, and cocoa powder.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the compound chocolate market was valued at USD 36.10 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 61.56 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Dark, Milk, and White), Form (Chocolate Chips/Drops/Chunks, Chocolate Slabs/Bars, Chocolate Coatings, and Other Forms), Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Frozen Dessert and Ice Cream, Beverages, Cereals, and Other Applications) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Global, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered Cemoi Chocolatier (France), Republica del Cacao (Ecuador), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Mars Incorporated (U.S.), Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. (Japan), Guittard Chocolate Co. (U.S.), Ghirardelli Chocolate Co. (U.S.),, Varihona Inc. (France), Barry Callebaut AG (Switzerland), Alpezzi Chocolate SA De CV (Mexico), Kerry Group Plc (Ireland), Olam International Ltd. (Singapore), Tcho Ventures Inc. (U.S.), The Hershey Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Blommer Chocolate Company (U.S.), Foley’s Candies LP (Canada), Puratos Group Nv (Belgium), Ferrero International S.A. (Italy) Opportunities Rising demand from the dietary supplements industry

Improved knowledge of healthcare well-being

Growing preference for clean-label products

Market Definition

Compound chocolate is a product made from cocoa, vegetable fat, and sweeteners. Compound chocolate uses less expensive hard vegetable fats and palm kernel oils and is a less expensive alternative to real chocolate, which contains expensive cocoa butter. Compound chocolate is used in candy coatings. In compound coatings, replace chocolate liquor and cocoa butter with cocoa powder and vegetable oil.

Compound Chocolate Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing awareness about benefits of compound chocolate

The compound chocolate market is rising as people become more aware of the health benefits of eating cocoa-rich foods. Cocoa aids in the reduction of hypertension, chronic fatigue syndrome, sunburn protection, and other human health benefits. Polyphenols in cocoa serve to protect the body’s tissues from oxidative stress and related diseases including cancer and inflammation. These reasons are also propelling the compound chocolate industry forward.

Growing demand for blended chocolate

The technical benefits and simple manufacturing method that does not require tempering, there is an increasing demand for blended chocolate in industrial and bakery applications, which is projected to fuel compound chocolate market expansion. Furthermore, the increased price of cocoa butter, the market’s limited supply of cocoa products, and the low price of blended chocolate have increased demand in the compound chocolate market.

Opportunity

Theobromine, found in cocoa powder, aids in inflammation reduction and protects against severe diseases. Since cocoa contains a high concentration of phytonutrients while being low in fat and sugar, the calories obtained from cocoa powder are rich in beneficial compounds as they are made from agitated, dried, unroasted cacao beans, raw products are often less processed and healthier. Nonetheless, typical dark chocolate containing at least 70% cacao is a good source of antioxidants and minerals, creating a huge market opportunity.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution. TOC for the Global Compound Chocolate Market : Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation Overview

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%) and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise Manufacturing expenses

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast

Chapter 13: Indoor Plant Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

