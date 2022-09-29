Compostable Packaging Market Size, Demand and Comprehensive Analysis to 2029 Global Compostable Packaging Market, By Product (Bags, Trays, Cups, Plates, Films, Lids, Straws, Cutlery, Bowls, Clamshells, Pouches and Sachets, Others), Material (Plastic, Paper and Paperboard, Others), Packaging Layer (Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Tertiary Packaging), Distribution Channel (B2B, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, Others), End-User (Food and Beverages, Medical, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Agriculture, Textile Goods, Personal and Home Care, Chemical, Others),– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

The credible Compostable Packaging Market record has been crafted in such a way that it proves to be the most appropriate to the enterprise needs.

This market lookup record has CAGR price fluctuations at some point of the forecast duration of 2022-2029 for the market.

Market Analysis and Size

With increasing consumer demand for compostable materials, companies are developing eco-friendly packaging to satisfy their consumers and focus on improving the world. APP Sinar Mas as one of the leading company of pulp and paper which has brought an advanced eco-friendly solution in the food and beverage packaging market. Foopak Bio Natura is also designed eco-friendly paperboard that takes inspiration from nature. It is appropriate for food packaging and single-use cup. Compostable packaging represents a sustainable, eco-friendly process of packaging.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the compostable packaging market was valued at USD 46360.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 75013.52 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.20 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product (Bags, Trays, Cups, Plates, Films, Lids, Straws, Cutlery, Bowls, Clamshells, Pouches and Sachets, Others), Material (Plastic, Paper and Paperboard, Others), Packaging Layer (Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Tertiary Packaging), Distribution Channel (B2B, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, Others), End-User (Food and Beverages, Medical, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Agriculture, Textile Goods, Personal and Home Care, Chemical, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered TIPA LTD (Israel), Riverside Paper Co. Inc. (US), SmartSolve Industries (Us), Özsoy Plastik (Turkey), Ultra Green Sustainable Packaging (US), Hoşgör Plastik (Turkey), Eurocell S.r.l (UK), Tetra Pak International SA (Switzerland), (US), Kruger Inc. (Canada), Amcor PLC (Switzerland), Mondi (UK), International Paper Company (US), Smurfit Kappa (US), DS Smith (UK), Klabin SA (Brazil), Rengo Co. Ltd (Japan), WestRock Company (US), Stora Enso (Sweden), Bemis manufacturing company (US), Rocktenn (US), BASF SE (Germany), Clearwater Paper Corporation (Us) Market Opportunities Increase in the number of emerging markets

Rise in strategic collaborations

Rising initiatives for the awareness

Market Definition

Compostable products are those product which can biodegrade and disintegrate into natural elements such as biomass, water, and carbon dioxide in a composting environment and leaving no harmful element in the soil. The compostable plastic packaging material contains PBS, PBAT, PHA, PLA, starch blends. These compostable mimic conventional plastic’s positive qualities, such as shelf stability, barrier properties, durability, etc., with one difference, i.e. these materials are fully compostable. Compostable material are providing nutrients to the earth when it has completely broken down. In order for packaging material and products to qualify as compostable, they must completely decompose and break down into natural elements within a short time after disposal.

Compostable Packaging Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise the demand in food industry

The compostable packaging in the food and beverage industry is expected to witness the market’s growth due to the nonstop demand for bottled water and non-alcoholic beverages in the market. The demand for bottled water is attributed to customers’ propensity for specifically demanding high-quality drinking water due to the fear of diseases resulting from drinking polluted tap water, and the ease of convenience and portability provided by bottled water.​

Awareness of packaging waste in landfills and oceans

The awareness of packaging waste leakage in public, especially for plastic waste, into the environment has augmented considerably during past years. This has enforced to increase the demand for sustainable effort from brand retailers and owners to choose compostable packaging materials which are expected to increase the demand of compostable packaging in the market

Increase the demand of ecofriendly packaging

Increasing awareness regarding environmental packaging across the developed countries is growing the adoption rate of compostable packaging in large companies, for example the Coca-Cola Company, Unilever Group, and Danone. These companies are adopting compostable packaging to retain their customer base, which is driving the compostable packaging market globally.

Opportunities

The government’s rising initiatives for manufacturing compostable materials for the packaging are expected to accelerate the compostable packaging market. The increasing investments for these packaging solutions will also provide the profitable opportunities for the growth of the compostable packaging market. Furthermore, increase in emerging new markets and strategic collaborations will also act as market drivers and further increase useful opportunities for the market’s growth rate.

Key Questions answered in the Report:

What is the size of the overall Compostable Packaging Market s and its segments? What are the key segments and sub-segments in the ? What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Food Service Disposables and how they are expected to impact the ? What are the attractive investment opportunities within the ? What is the Food Service Disposables size at the regional and country-level? Who are the key players and their key competitors? value- chain and key trends impacting every node with reference to companies What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Compostable Packaging Market ? How does a particular company rank against its competitors with respect to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness and capitalization? How financially strong are the key players in Compostable Packaging Market (revenue and profit margin, capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)? What are the recent trends in Compostable Packaging Market ? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)

The report can answer the following questions:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Beer Manufacturing Equipment industry.

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Compostable Packaging Market industry.

Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Compostable Packaging Market industry.

Different types and applications of Compostable Packaging Market industry, share of each type and application by revenue.

Global size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries f of Compostable Packaging Market industry.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Compostable Packaging Market t industry.

SWOT analysis of Compostable Packaging Market industry.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Compostable Packaging Market industry.

“