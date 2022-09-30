Commercial Seeds Market to Perceive Promising Growth of CAGR By 2022: Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends And Value Forecast

Global Commercial Seeds Market Analysis and Size

In the agriculture industry, commercial seeds are used for crop production planting. Commercial seeds are processed and refined in order to produce a high-volume, high-quality crop from farmland. The farmer used to produce and treat the seeds for sowing purposes in ancient times. Commercial seeds, on the other hand, are processed by seeds company and sold to farmers in the current day. The leading participants in the worldwide commercial seed industry are concentrating their efforts on research to increase agricultural production while working with restricted resources.

Genetically modified seeds Software segment are expected to hold a larger share in the commercial seeds market due to the increase as the area under GM crops grows and as different regions embrace GM agricultural output. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the commercial seeds market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, at a USD 56.30 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 107.73 billion by 2029.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product (Maize (Corn), Soybean, Vegetable, Cereals, Cotton, Rice, Canola (Rapeseed) and Others), Genetically Modified Seeds Product (soybean, Maize (Corn), Cotton, Canola (Rapeseed) and Others), Ownership (Proprietary, Non-Proprietary Seeds), Type (Conventional Seeds, Biotechnology Seeds) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market Players Covered DuPont. (US), Monsanto Company (US), Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), Land O’Lakes, Inc. (US), DLF Seeds A/S (Denmark), Sakata Seed America. (US), TAKII & CO.,LTD. (Japan), Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V. (Netherlands), VILMORIN & CIE (France). Market Opportunities High demand, due to its greater performance in terms of yield and output in a time when arable land is dwindling globally

Increased demand for biofuels is putting pressure on farmers to increase production of commodities such as corn, which is used to make ethanol.

Global Commercial Seeds Market Definition

Commercial seeds are those that are sown for the purpose of producing a specific crop or for use as animal feed or industrial raw material. Commercial seeds are processed and refined in order to produce a high-volume, high-quality crop from farmland. The farmer used to produce and treat the seeds for sowing purposes in ancient times.

Commercial Seeds Market Dynamics

Drivers

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the commercial seeds market in the forecast period are as follows:

Rise in the Use of Commercial Seeds

Commercial seeds now include alfalfa, sugar beets, papaya, squash, eggplant, potatoes, and apples, in addition to key crops like corn, soybeans, cotton, and canola. Rice, banana, potatoes, wheat, chickpea, pigeon pea, and mustard are among the commercial seeds researched by public sector organisations, and they have a variety of economically important and nutritional quality attributes that are advantageous to food producers and consumers in developing nations.

Increase in the Worldwide Population

The need for commercial seeds is increasing as the world’s population grows which will further accelerate the growth of the market.

Technological Developments

Due to increased demand in developing regions and technical improvements, commercial seed will continue to be in high demand.

Opportunities

In addition, the rise in the level of investment for the advancement of advanced and technical product is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth commercial seeds market in the coming years.

Region-based analysis of the Industry Commercial Seeds Market Market: – The Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

