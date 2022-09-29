Commercial Seaweed Market 2022: SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors, Demand and Forecast Research till 2029 Global Commercial Seaweed Market, By Product (Red Seaweed, Green Seaweed and Brown Seaweed), Form (Liquid, Powdered and Flakes), Cultivation (Onshore Cultivation, Offshore Cultivation, Nearshore Cultivation, IMTA Cultivation, Saline Aquaculture), End User (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Biofuels and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Norway, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Commercial Seaweed Market

The global commercial seaweed market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and expected to reach USD 26,900.88 million by 2029. The demand for the commercial seaweed are high hence revenue generation is also high which is helping the market to grow in the region.

Commercial seaweed is the microalgae that grow in the sea, irrespective of marine water or freshwater. They are the food source for life in the ocean and can be found in three colours red seaweed, green seaweed and brown seaweed based on the pigments present. Seaweeds grow mostly along the rocky shorelines all around the world. Commercial seaweed is an enriched source of proteins, vitamins, minerals, fibres, iodine and antioxidants. Additionally, commercial seaweed is known to provide health benefits such as decreasing the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and goitre and improving gut health.

Commercial seaweed is essential to fulfil the consumers’ nutrition demand and reduce a certain disease’s risk. Commercial seaweed helps to provide better yield quality and quantity in the agriculture sector, and fulfil the increasing demand for hydrocolloids in food & beverages industry as well as the cosmetics & personal care industry. Recent studies have also shown that commercial seaweed can fight against the COVID-19 virus, and it has a better effect than the existing vaccine. Thus, commercial seaweed is one of the important parameters. Many companies are expanding their manufacturing facilities to fulfil the higher demand for commercial seaweed products. Commercial seaweed market is gaining significant growth due to increase in adoption of seaweed for hydrocolloids, high nutritional value and health benefits of the seaweeds, and increasing demand for seaweed in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, agriculture, domestic, animal feed food & beverages & others worldwide. However, environmental risk associated with the seaweed and the high amount of iodine and heavy metals present in it are expected to restrain the market growth of commercial seaweeds during the forecasted period.

Some Points from Table of Content

Global Commercial Seaweed Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2029

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Commercial Seaweed Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends under POST COVID-19

Chapter 3 Value Chain of Sports Betting Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Commercial Seaweed Market Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Commercial Seaweed Market

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Commercial Seaweed Market

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Commercial Seaweed Market under POST COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status under POST COVID-19

Chapter 4 Players Profiles

Chapter 5 Global Commercial Seaweed Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Commercial Seaweed Market Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Commercial Seaweed Market Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Commercial Seaweed Market Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Commercial Seaweed Market Sales and Growth Rate (2016-2021)

5.3 Europe Commercial Seaweed Market Sales and Growth Rate (2016-2021)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Commercial Seaweed Market Sales and Growth Rate (2016-2021)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Seaweed Market Sales and Growth Rate (2016-2021)

5.6 South America Commercial Seaweed Market Sales and Growth Rate (2016-2021)

Chapter 6 North America Commercial Seaweed Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7 Europe Commercial Seaweed Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Commercial Seaweed Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Commercial Seaweed Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 South America Commercial Seaweed Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 Global Commercial Seaweed Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12 Global Commercial Seaweed Market Segment by Applications

Chapter 13 Commercial Seaweed Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13.1 Global Commercial Seaweed Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2027)

13.2 Commercial Seaweed Market Market Forecast by Regions (2022-2029)

13.2.1 North America Commercial Seaweed Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13.2.2 Europe Commercial Seaweed Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Seaweed Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Commercial Seaweed Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13.2.5 South America Commercial Seaweed Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13.3 Commercial Seaweed Market Forecast by Types (2022-2029)

13.4 Commercial Seaweed Market Forecast by Applications (2022-2029)

13.5 Commercial Seaweed Market Forecast under POST COVID-19

Chapter 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

